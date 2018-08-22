Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium: Killer screen let down by bulky build

Sony's smartphone strategy has always been to cap off its offerings for the year with a premium product. That is the Xperia XZ2 Premium this year.

It is a phone with several notable firsts: the first Sony smartphone to sport dual rear cameras and the first smartphone to be able to record 4K HDR (high dynamic range) video.

Yet, despite these, it falls a little short of what one would expect from such a premium product. While it has some amazing hardware, the experience of using the phone is not as polished as that when using other modern-day smartphones, leading to a phone which is not able to justify its high $1,198 price tag.

There is nothing subtle or restrained about the XZ2 Premium's design, which is large, bulky and impossible to use with one hand. It harkens back to the phablet design of ages ago and is one of the heaviest flagships in the market today at 236g.

Sony added a curved back to its 2018 range of smartphones to provide better grip, which made sense for the smaller Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact. But for the bigger, heavier Premium phone, it makes it look and feel so much more bloated.

The phone's bulk and weight, together with its slippery glass back, make holding on to it a challenge at times. I often felt like I had to be extra mindful that I do notdrop it.

SPECS PRICE: $1,198 PROCESSOR: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (quad-core 2.7GHz, quad-core 1.7GHz) DISPLAY: 5.8-inch IPS LCD, HDR, 3840 x 2160 pixels, 765PPI pixel density OPERATING SYSTEM: Android 8.0 MEMORY: 64GB (microSD expandable up to 512GB), 6GB RAM REAR CAMERA: 19MP, f/1.8; 12MP, monochrome f/1.6 FRONT CAMERA: 13MP, f/2.0 BATTERY: Non-removable 3,540 mAh

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 3/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The awkward bump at the back also means I have to be much more careful where I place the phone. Do not rest it near the edge of a table or on the armrest of a couch because it tends to slide about, especially when you get a message or call and the phone vibrates.

The fingerprint sensor is also located slightly too far down the back. I often found myself smearing the camera lens when I try to unlock the phone but tap on the lens instead.

Put the XZ2 Premium next to any of its contemporaries - like the Samsung Note9, Huawei P20 Pro or LG G7+ ThinQ - and it looks woefully outdated.

The phone's large bezels, both on its forehead and chin, is a step back from the smaller bezel of its earlier iteration, the Xperia XZ2.

The XZ2 Premium fits a 5.8-inch display in a 6.2-inch body and maintains a 16:9 screen aspect ratio in a time when consumers are fast becoming used to taller, slimmer profiles of 18:9 displays.

However, the phone's 4K HDR screen is a thing of beauty, capable of deep, vivid colours and excellent contrast. The XZ2 Premium shines when you use it to watch HDR shows on Netflix, for instance, and when you can push YouTube videos to 4K.

Sony finally added a second rear camera to its smartphones with the XZ2 Premium and the company's focus here is low-light capability. The second camera on the phone is a black-and-white camera designed to take in more light for clearer, more detailed shots in the dark.

The phone cranks up the ISO level to a ridiculous ISO 51,200 when you shoot in near-darkness, letting you take photos which capture objects even in darkness, although the result does look quite noisy.

But in regular low-light situations - say, in a bar or dimly-lit restaurant - the XZ2 Premium captures impressively clear and detailed photos, although there is a noticeable lag after snapping the photo as the phone processes the image.

The cameras perform well in daylight too, capturing crisp, sharp shots in auto mode, offering accurate colours that are not too warm or too cold. The phone lacks a software-simulated bokeh feature, or portrait mode, although Sony says the feature will be added in a future software update.

The XZ2 Premium is the first phone to be able to record 4K HDR video, which gobbles up storage space and is realistically not an option most users would adopt, especially when full HD videos generally suffice.

Powering all these features are usual high-end specs expected of a flagship device, such as a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. The phone's 3,540mAh battery, however, seems a bit small, considering it is powering a 4K screen and is housed in such a bulky device.

• Verdict: The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is a powerful phone with a killer screen and impressive cameras, but its awkward design makes for unwieldy handling.