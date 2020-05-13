Flagship aspirant Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro impresses in display, battery life

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is a top-tier 5G smartphone that is priced at $1,399, which seems par for the course - Samsung and Huawei's flagship 5G phones cost $1,898 and $1,448 respectively.

But the Mi 10 Pro costs twice as much as its predecessor, the Mi 9 ($699), which is a significant jump for Xiaomi, a company that made its name on value-for-money products.

Of course, it did not just slap a 5G chipset on the Mi 10 Pro and called it a day. It comes with a quadcamera system anchored by a 108MP camera, has a bright 90Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm's finest Snapdragon 865 processor.

While Xiaomi previously used the same 108MP sensor in last year's Mi Note 10, the Chinese smartphone maker has improved the camera performance in the Mi 10 Pro.

Notably, the processing time and the noise level in 108MP photos have been significantly reduced. But I would recommend using the standard photo mode, which produces 27MP photos by combining information from four adjacent pixels into one.

These photos look sharp and retain plenty of detail - I see that in the texture of tree bark, for instance - while keeping noise at an acceptable level. Colours are accurate with excellent dynamic range.

My only nitpick is that objects at the edges of photos appear softer than expected. Thus, if you do not focus properly on your subject while taking the photo, the subject might not appear as sharp as it should be.

I am also impressed by the dynamic range and colours of photos taken in low-light conditions, which look truer to life than the photos taken by some competing flagship phones.

The Mi 10 Pro can shoot videos at 8K resolution at 30 frames per second. But given that a short 8s 8K clip is 55MB in size, storage could be an issue, especially as the phone lacks a microSD card slot.

Thanks to its excellent video stabilisation ability, my video turns out steady even when I am jogging during the recording.

At 208g, the Mi 10 Pro feels hefty, though it is narrow enough that I can comfortably grip it with one hand. The build quality is outstanding and the phone feels expensive, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and the back.

FOR • Bright and lively display • Fast wired charging • Good battery life • Excellent stereo speakers AGAINST • No water or dust resistance • Expensive for a Xiaomi smartphone • 1,080p display • No app drawer SPECS PRICE: $1,399 (8GB, 256GB) PROCESSOR: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Single-core 2.84GHz, triple-core 2.4GHz and quad-core 1.8GHz) MAIN DISPLAY: 6.67-inch Oled, 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, 386 ppi pixel density OPERATING SYSTEM: MIUI 11 (Android 10) MEMORY: 256GB, 8GB RAM REAR CAMERAS: 108MP (f/1.7), 20MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 117-degree), 8MP telephoto (f/2.0), 12MP telephoto (f/2.0) FRONT CAMERA: 20MP (f/2.0) BATTERY: 4,500mAh RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 4.5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: 5/5 OVERALL: 4/5

Its 6.67-inch display is an Oled screen with minimal bezels and a hole-punch selfie camera. This screen looks gorgeous with vibrant colours and supports high-dynamic range videos from Netflix at 1,080p resolution.

Peak brightness is an impressive 1,200 nits, which ensures the content onscreen is visible outdoors in bright daylight.

The display has a 90Hz refresh rate that feels smoother than standard 60Hz variants.

While this refresh rate is not quite as impressive as the 120Hz versions offered by its competitors, the 90Hz screen does not consume as much power. You can switch to 60Hz in the settings to extend the battery life.

Further enhancing its multimedia credentials are the dual speakers, located at the top and bottom edges of the phone. They sound balanced with clear trebles. There is no distortion even at the maximum volume.

Battery life is excellent too. The Mi 10 Pro lasts me almost two days while I work from home. In the usual video-loop battery test, it clocks 14hr 27min with the screen set to maximum brightness.

Equally impressive is the phone's charging speed - its 4,500mAh battery is fully replenished in less than an hour with the bundled 65-watt USB-C charger, which can also charge a laptop.

The Mi 10 Pro also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, like other top phones.

However, Xiaomi has left out some staple flagship features, such as water or dust resistance (there is no IP certification) and a highresolution 1,440p screen. In addition, the Mi 10 Pro that is selling in Singapore is the single SIM version instead of the dual-SIM variant, which is unusual for a Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi's MIUI interface is another potential source of annoyance for Android purists. For one thing, there is no app drawer. Xiaomi also bundles a number of apps and games that may not be everyone's cup of tea.

But having tried Xiaomi's smartphones over the years, I have seen it shifting gradually to using more of Google's apps, such as Chrome and Gboard, over its own proprietary versions. For instance, swiping right on the Home screen brings up the Google Discover feed instead of a Xiaomi alternative.

The Mi 10 Pro aspires to be a flagship phone and, for the most part, it succeeds. But the few compromises it makes undercut its argument that it is competing with the best in the market.

Coupled with the sticker shock from seeing a thousand-dollar Xiaomi smartphone, even its biggest fans may pause when considering the Mi 10 Pro.