Five new Android Pie features to try

1 Quick access to the clock and battery settings

If you prefer to set your alarms manually - instead of asking Google Assistant to do it - Android Pie lets you access the clock app quickly. Simply pull down the notification shade, then tap the clock icon on the left of the screen.

Accessing the battery settings is just as easy. Pull down the notification shade and tap the battery icon on the right of the screen.

2 Turn on Bluetooth automatically while driving

This experimental feature automatically turns on the Bluetooth function when the phone senses that you are driving.

It is handy for those who have Bluetooth turned off to save power, but require it for driving.

To turn it on, you have to enable Developer options by going to Settings > System > About Phone.

Tap five times on Build Number to unlock Developer Options.

Head to Settings > System > Developer Options > Feature Flags to toggle this Bluetooth option.

3 Prevent the phone from ringing

Android Pie has added a physical shortcut to mute the phone or set it on vibration mode.

First, toggle the option (shortcut to prevent ringing) in the Sound settings.

Press the Power and Volume Up buttons together to stop the phone from ringing. This shortcut works only when the phone is unlocked.

Also, if the phone is already muted, pressing these buttons does not enable the ringing function.

4 Lock down the smartphone

For those occasions when you want to disable a phone's biometric unlock features, Android Pie has an optional emergency lockdown function.

Toggle the show lockdown option in Settings > Security & Location > Lock Screen Preferences.

When you hold the power button, a Lockdown option is now available, along with the default Power Off, Restart and Screenshot options.

Turning on the emergency lockdown feature disables the fingerprint sensor and facial unlock function, as well as hides all notifications on the lock screen. The only way to access the phone would be to enter the correct PIN .

5 Split-screen mode

Android Pie has changed the way you run two apps on the screen in split-screen mode. In previous Android versions, long-pressing the Recents button shrinks the current app and lets you select a second app.

In Pie, tap the Recents button to bring up recent apps. Swipe left or right to your app of choice and tap its icon. If the app supports the split-screen mode, the option will be available here.

Now, swipe to another app and tap its icon to have two apps running on the screen. You can resize one of the apps to use half or one-third of the screen, with the other app filling up the rest.