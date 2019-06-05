Five affordable and capable handsets

1 NOKIA 6.1 PLUS

$399

Launched last year, the Nokia 6.1 Plus makes up for its middling hardware and lack of features like waterproofing and near-field communication with a clean interface free of unnecessary apps.

More importantly, it is an Android One device, which means it will receive at least two years of Android updates. In fact, it has already been upgraded to the latest Android 9 Pie.

2 Redmi Note 7

$329

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi's latest phone hits the sweet spot for budget users. The Note 7 offers a generous 6.3-inch screen with a tiny notch for its 13-megapixel (MP) front camera.

It comes with a large 4,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi says will last up to 13 hours while playing videos.

3 Samsung Galaxy A50

$398

Samsung's latest riposte to budget phones is the Galaxy A50, a big phone with a 6.4-inch Oled screen. Complementing its large display is a 4,000mAh battery that can be replenished in a jiffy using the included charger.

It also has an on-screen optical fingerprint sensor, a feature usually found on more expensive models.

4 Vivo V15

$499

Not a fan of the display notch for the front camera? Check out the Vivo V15, which has a mechanised pop-up front camera that makes for an all-screen design.

At the back are three cameras, including an ultra-wide-angle camera lens to capture more of the surroundings and a depth sensor for better blurred bokeh shots.

Hunting for an affordable handset to go with your SIM-only mobile plan? These five mid-range models will give top phones a run for their money.

5 Xiaomi Mi 9

$599

With high-end features like an Oled screen, wireless charging and Qualcomm's top mobile chip, the Mi 9 is as capable as flagship phones that cost more than $1,000.

Unlike most mid-range phones that take decent photos at best, the Mi 9's triple rear cameras are good enough to rival the best phones.