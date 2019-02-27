Adjust bokeh effect in videos on the Galaxy S10

Samsung's 5G variant of its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone was announced last week at the South Korean firm's Unpacked event.

But it was only at Mobile World Congress that Samsung let everyone have a taste of what would likely be one of the first smartphones to support 5G networks.

In terms of design and build, the S10 5G is similar to its stablemates in the series. It is an all-glass smartphone with two hole-punch style front-facing camera at the top right corner.

What is different from the other S10 phones is the size of the Oled display. It is a 6.7-inch QHD+ Amoled screen, up from the 6.4-inch display on the S10+.

As a result, it feels big in the hand, though not to the same extent as the massive 7.2-inch Huawei Mate 20 X.

The S10 5G also has an extra 3D depth camera at the back, effectively making it a four-camera phone compared to the three rear cameras on the S10+.

This depth camera and the information it captures is used for a new Live Focus Video feature, which lets you adjust the amount of background blur or bokeh effect in videos by using a slider in the camera app. It is an extra trick that is not possible with other Galaxy S10 phones.

Other S10 features, from the super-fast wireless charging feature to the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, are present on this 5G variant.

If you live somewhere with 5G networks rolling out in the near future - in other words, not Singapore - a key part of the S10 5G is its support for these fast, next-generation mobile networks.

Depending on the market, the 5G functionality will be enabled by Qualcomm's X50 modem or Samsung's own 5G modem. The version I tried is powered by Samsung's Exynos processor and has 8GB of memory and 256GB of internal storage. Notably, it does not have a microSD card slot.

Samsung does not have a confirmed release date or pricing details. The former likely depends on when telcos roll out their 5G networks. You can expect it to cost more than the S10+.

Vincent Chang

