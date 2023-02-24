Scams on the rise: How to protect yourself from cyber scammers today

Scams on the rise

According to the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) annual crime brief 2021, while there was a decrease in physical crimes, a 52.9 per cent increase in scam cases drove up the total number of reported crimes. Of the scam cases reported, a vast majority (80.4 per cent) were job, e-commerce, investment, loan and banking-related phishing scams.

Even more concerning: The total amount cheated for the top 10 scam types increased from $175.2 million in 2020 to $504.4 million in 2021 – an alarming 288 per cent increase.

The police further caution that “scammers have been constantly evolving their tactics and taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation to prey on the public’s increase in online activities, and also their heightened sense of vulnerability and uncertainty”.

Indeed, modern-day scam tactics have evolved tremendously over the years.

While we may pride ourselves as savvy users of the Internet in this digital age, scammers have also gotten more creative with their modus operandi and are quick to adapt their schemes to the way we live, work and play online.

Take job scams, which was the top scam type in 2021, for example. The police have observed a ruse where scammers befriend victims on messaging applications such as MiChat and WeChat. These scammers would then introduce the victims to a job commission scheme, in which they could earn a commission by buying and selling movie tickets. Victims were directed to create accounts on a website and asked to top them up to fund the purchase of movie tickets. They would receive commission from ticket sales via the same accounts. But after completing the ‘jobs’, victims would discover that they were unable to withdraw money from their accounts.