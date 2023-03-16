3 in 4 kids have faced cyber risk: How to protect your household from scammers

A fake WhatsApp business account that purported to offer jobs at Singapore Armed Forces camps. Phishing emails that were sent to consumers who had previously lodged real complaints with Case. A love scam that was so convincing that a mother of three gave up her marriage and transferred more than $200,000 to her lover.

Despite growing awareness of online scams, reports of victims falling prey to the scourge have continued to make headlines, and are unlikely to abate – especially as scammers are constantly modifying their modus operandi to evade detection.

The victims of these scams hail from various backgrounds, but it's important to note that some internet dangers are specifically aimed at the youth and elderly populations.

Watch adorable cats explain how to protect yourself from scams in the video below.