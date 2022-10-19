Singapore forms new inter-agency task force to tackle rising ransomware threats

SINGAPORE - A new inter-agency task force has formed to help businesses, research and educational institutions in Singapore, which may be suppliers to critical information infrastructure operators, tackle the growing scourge of ransomware.

Announcing this on Wednesday at the 7th annual Singapore International Cyber Week, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said ransomware is a threat common to all, and organisations with poor cybersecurity practices are particularly vulnerable.

“Ransomware criminals can be opportunistic and highly sophisticated,” said Mr Teo, who is also the coordinating minister for National Security.

“They take advantage of poor cybersecurity practices to gain access to their victims’ systems and data, bet on victimized organisations being more willing to pay the ransom and hide the attack than to report the crime, and take advantage of gaps between jurisdictions to evade law enforcement,” he said, in his opening speech at the event.

The new Counter Ransomware Task Force (CRTF) aims to bridge this gap.

Set up earlier in 2022, the task force comprises senior officers from the Cyber Security Agency (CSA), GovTech, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the Ministry of Communications and Information, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Singapore Armed Forces and the Singapore Police Force.

The task force expands on CSA’s purview of protecting critical information infrastructure (CII) for supporting essential services including transport, healthcare and energy.

Protecting all businesses, research and educational institutions is important due to the interconnectedness of digital links between the systems of suppliers and partners. Some of these firms may have links to essential service operators.

“If a critical system is brought down by an attack, there could be severe effects on countries and the international system, organisations and businesses; financial losses; and threats to lives and livelihoods,” said Mr Teo.

The CRTF will look into working more closely with their counterparts overseas to spot new threats, stop the flow of fraudulent funds and nab criminals behind ransomware attacks, which have risen 54 per cent in Singapore from 2020 to 2021, said CSA.

The task force will also develop and recommend policies, operational plans and measures to improve Singapore’s ability to counter ransomware, said CSA. Details are not available at present.

Mr Teo said that cyber defence in the digital domain here also includes four other areas: telecommunications hardware and cables; software such as national digital identity Singpass and instant payment service PayNow; CII for supporting essential services; and personal devices.

Zooming in on CII, Mr Teo said that CSA works closely with CII operators here to anticipate, prevent, detect and recover from cyber threats. To improve the effort, CSA is building a next-generation National Cyber Security Centre. Mr Teo did not elaborate on the new centre.