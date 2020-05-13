Shield yourself from the blues

Lenskart glasses with PC prescription lenses

$98, available from lenskart.sg

For a flat price of $98, Lenskart's online store offers hundreds of frames that come with prescription using anti-blue light PC lenses, making this a good option for those who want to experiment with various styles.

Better yet, play with the website's 3D Try-on feature, which allows you to try on the frames virtually. Just switch on the webcam and have fun.

Owndays PC glasses

$60, available from www.owndays.com/sg

For fuss-free shopping, pick these rounded PC glasses with no prescription from Japanese spectacles retailer Owndays.

They are simple but stylish, and come in 10 colours - including a cool lime green - to match every personality or mood.

Livho Kids blue light blocking glasses

$22.90, available from www.amazon.sg

Do not forget the kids, too, who have had to undergo home-based learning for long hours on their laptops. Or maybe they are gaming.

Either way, protect their eyes with this pair of glasses that are designed to fit a child's smaller face.

The frames are ultra lightweight and made of nylon and silicone, which means that they can be twisted and bent without snapping.

Nanotech Full Coverage Anti-blue Light Tempered Glass for Apple

$13.90, available from www.nanotechsg.com

This smartphone screen protector is said to reduce blue light from the screen so you can use your iPhone (for iPhone 7 and later models) for even longer hours than you already do. It also comes with a host of other features such as scratch-and smudge-resistance.

It is thin, too, for tempered glass - measuring only 0.2mm compared with the typical 0.3mm to 0.5mm options in the market.

Think Media Anti Blue Light Screen Protector for Windows laptop

$21.90, available from www.lazada.sg

Pasting an anti-blue light screen protector directly onto the laptop screen or computer monitor may be a good option for those who do not want to wear glasses.

Even though it is an additional layer over the screen, Think Media says that it maintains "crystal clear" display quality, so you can still read every line of that long document.

Yip Wai Yee