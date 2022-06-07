Ever heard of shadow banning?
Celebrities and politicians claim to have fallen victim to it, while social media companies deny that it even exists.
Ever heard of shadow banning?
Celebrities and politicians claim to have fallen victim to it, while social media companies deny that it even exists.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 07, 2022, with the headline Shadow banning cuts trust in social media. Subscribe