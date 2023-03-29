Smart sensors and robust connectivity: How firms can scale up IoT Solutions seamlessly

The Internet of Things (IoT) has emerged as a game-changer in modern urban living, with smart sensors leading the way. These innovative devices can be used to monitor temperature and humidity, and also to trigger alarms in warehouses and plants.

On the roads, smart traffic sensors strategically placed at busy intersections can help to optimise traffic flow and reduce congestion. By collecting real-time data on vehicle movement, speed, and density, these sensors enable intelligent traffic management systems to dynamically adjust traffic light timings, predict congestion patterns, and provide alternate route suggestions to drivers.

In the food and beverage sector, smart inventory sensors in storage areas can help improve supply chain management. By monitoring stock levels, location, and conditions, they allow companies to automate inventory tracking, optimise space, and minimise stockout or overstock risks. These sensors enable data-driven decisions for efficient inventory management and reduced operational costs.

Yet despite their importance, connecting smart sensors has proven challenging for organisations due to varying standards, unsuitable network technologies, and high costs.

To overcome these obstacles, SPTel has found a simpler way to connect different sensors with its purpose-built network.

Two new network solutions for a smart nation

SPTel is deploying two new solutions: the country’s first Sensor Network powered by LoRaWAN technology - a Low Power, Wide Area (LPWA) networking protocol - that connects IoT devices seamlessly and a multi-network SIM solution that adds resilience for critical services.

For smart sensors that need to be deployed at scale and switched on all the time, the SPTel Sensor Network makes use of LoRaWAN gateways, a low-power wireless connection, to keep these sensors connected. So, a bin sensor does not have to have its battery changed often, which would have made a large-scale IoT deployment expensive and inefficient.

For example, pest control sensors can utilise the SPTel network and platform to relay and manage vital data, enabling targeted actions to address pest issues before they escalate into major infestations.

The Sensor Network can be easily extended to central kitchens, hawker centres, rubbish chutes, disposal areas, commercial and industrial buildings. If additional sensor deployment is needed to enhance building hygiene, such as expanding IoT solutions to cover metering, water and air purification, and sanitisation, new solutions can be integrated with the Sensor Network and managed through the same platform for streamlined device management and analytics, even when using solutions from different providers.