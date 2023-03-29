Smart sensors and robust connectivity: How firms can scale up IoT Solutions seamlessly

The Internet of Things (IoT) has emerged as a game-changer in modern urban living, with smart sensors leading the way. These innovative devices can be used to monitor temperature and humidity, and also to trigger alarms in warehouses and plants.
On the roads, smart traffic sensors strategically placed at busy intersections can help to optimise traffic flow and reduce congestion. By collecting real-time data on vehicle movement, speed, and density, these sensors enable intelligent traffic management systems to dynamically adjust traffic light timings, predict congestion patterns, and provide alternate route suggestions to drivers.
In the food and beverage sector, smart inventory sensors in storage areas can help improve supply chain management. By monitoring stock levels, location, and conditions, they allow companies to automate inventory tracking, optimise space, and minimise stockout or overstock risks. These sensors enable data-driven decisions for efficient inventory management and reduced operational costs.
Yet despite their importance, connecting smart sensors has proven challenging for organisations due to varying standards, unsuitable network technologies, and high costs.
To overcome these obstacles, SPTel has found a simpler way to connect different sensors with its purpose-built network.
Two new network solutions for a smart nation
SPTel is deploying two new solutions: the country’s first Sensor Network powered by LoRaWAN technology - a Low Power, Wide Area (LPWA) networking protocol - that connects IoT devices seamlessly and a multi-network SIM solution that adds resilience for critical services.
For smart sensors that need to be deployed at scale and switched on all the time, the SPTel Sensor Network makes use of LoRaWAN gateways, a low-power wireless connection, to keep these sensors connected. So, a bin sensor does not have to have its battery changed often, which would have made a large-scale IoT deployment expensive and inefficient.
For example, pest control sensors can utilise the SPTel network and platform to relay and manage vital data, enabling targeted actions to address pest issues before they escalate into major infestations.
The Sensor Network can be easily extended to central kitchens, hawker centres, rubbish chutes, disposal areas, commercial and industrial buildings. If additional sensor deployment is needed to enhance building hygiene, such as expanding IoT solutions to cover metering, water and air purification, and sanitisation, new solutions can be integrated with the Sensor Network and managed through the same platform for streamlined device management and analytics, even when using solutions from different providers.
So, instead of investing to build their own infrastructure, businesses can tap on SPTel’s ready-made Sensor Network to jumpstart their IoT applications in a simple, flexible, and affordable manner, which was not possible before.
The SPTel Sensor Network coverage extends to more than 70 per cent of the heartlands, 42 per cent of hawker centres, and 52 per cent of town councils. This will continue to expand to meet the growing needs of partners and customers.
It is built to easily scale up IoT solutions from quick Proof of Concepts (POC) to national-level projects. It can power IoT applications and accelerate smart sensor usage in HDB estates, shopping centres, hawker centres, community centres, ports and more.
The gateways are housed within critical infrastructure in Singapore, providing peace of mind when it comes to security as well as data sovereignty for the solution. They also run on solar energy, so there is no need for traditional sources of power, making the solution more energy efficient and sustainable.
As part of SPTel's IoT-as-a-Service solutions, the network can connect a variety of sensors, and the data from all of them can be gathered on a single device management platform to make management easier.
A multi-network connection
While many IoT devices typically use a low-power network, there are some use cases where a more high-bandwidth cellular-based network is necessary, such as for transmitting videos for analysis.
Here, a multi-network SIM may be a more ideal solution. This can be managed remotely and enables a connection to be always-on.Consider a scenario where a security camera system connected to the network faces an outage; the multi-network SIM can automatically switch between mobile operators, ensuring continuous monitoring and reducing the risk of data loss or security breaches during an outage faced by one operator.
SPTel’s Multi-Network Pro SIM solution lets a business connect sensors wirelessly to all three telcos in Singapore, all while managing only a single SIM which means one point of contact for all after-sales care.
This makes it easy for customers to switch between telcos to make sure they have a reliable backup option without having to sign up for three services and get three SIM cards. With auto-failover between mobile networks, the chance of downtime because of a network outage is less likely.
A single management Web portal also makes things easy to visualise and manage and allows you to view, monitor, manage, and change the profiles for all SIM cards.
One use of such a SIM solution is in smart elevators. They can be used to monitor performance, make real-time maintenance decisions, and provide status updates to empower lift operators and facility managers to deliver quality services with minimal downtime.
This also optimises costs for troubleshooting and manpower deployment and makes the lift journey smoother for citizens.
A smart, hyperconnected future
Indeed, numerous smart urban living applications can be realised through connectivity solutions like SPTel's Sensor Network and multi-network SIM offering.
Take, for instance, Singapore's initiative to deploy 300,000 smart water meters, launched in April 2021. These advanced meters automatically detect water leaks and track usage with near real-time data, helping to minimise inaccuracies from manual recordings while promoting water conservation among consumers. Another example is the growing prevalence of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. As their numbers increase, so too will the challenge of gathering real-time usage data and the necessity of monitoring and optimising energy consumption.
A unifying factor across such smart city applications is the demand for a solid IoT infrastructure that serves as a foundation for delivering secure, resilient, and sustainable services. This need will only become more pressing as smart cities like Singapore continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in urban living.
