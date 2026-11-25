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RWS to test AI across its hotels and attractions in $5 million push

Maxine Ngooi, chef de cuisine at Resorts World Sentosa, with a refrigerated autonomous vehicle that delivers delicate pastries from the central kitchen to the resort’s Pierre Herme outlet.

SINGAPORE – At Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), guest-facing officers must learn to handle challenging scenarios – like a frantic visitor who has lost her passport and has a flight to catch.

While such training was previously conducted face to face, RWS is now using artificial intelligence (AI) avatars to simulate encounters with guests, allowing officers to practise at their own pace.

The avatars assess if officers were empathetic and helpful by assessing their choice of words and tone of voice.

RWS has piloted the tool with 50 employees, and plans to extend it to 300 staff by the end of 2026.

The avatar trial is one of at least 10 projects planned under the integrated resort’s new AI living lab initiative, called Symbiosis. RWS will set aside an initial $5 million to fund these projects over the next two years.

Launched on Nov 25, the initiative is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Singapore Tourism Board. The goal is to use the integrated resort as a testbed for robotics, autonomous vehicles and digital AI solutions that could benefit the tourism sector.

At the event, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said that the scale of RWS offers a good environment to test the solutions , with hotels, attractions, over 40 merchants, 3,000 suppliers, 8,000 employees and over 17 million visitors in 2025.

Today, AI tools are already coordinating bookings across different attractions and anticipating upcoming demand, while robots are delivering supplies and amenities across the resort autonomously.

“The challenge and opportunity is bringing them together to work seamlessly across different businesses, systems and physical environments,” said Tan.

“The ambition of Symbiosis is to move beyond isolated AI applications and develop integrated, scalable solutions that work in real-world environments. What we learn at RWS could be replicated in hospitals, airports, business parks and many other locations.”

To support this goal, RWS will be working with IMDA and tech giant Microsoft to develop an “AI brain” - or a common digital platform where different AI applications, robotics providers and enterprise systems can work together. Microsoft has committed up to US$1.5 million ($1.9 million) to this.

An autonomous mobile robot designed to support housekeepers and cleaners with routine washroom-cleaning tasks. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The AI brain will be fed information like the temperature, weather conditions, crowd size and robots deployed, so deeper insights can be drawn to help the resort offer better services.

For example, it can be used to see if robots deployed to replenish snacks to outdoor kiosks at Adventure Cove Waterpark can work reliably in rainy or hot conditions.

“We can also see not just whether a technology works, but how well it works in real operations, and whether it genuinely makes a difference to our staff,” said Alvin Tan, executive vice president of IT at RWS.

Other pilot projects being trialed include an refrigerated autonomous vehicle that delivers delicate pastries from the central kitchen to the Pierre Herme outlet, and smart rostering system to help the resort deploy its workforce more efficiently.