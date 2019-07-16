Review panel identifies poor data-access practices

Public sector agencies have insufficient policies governing third parties handling data and inconsistent practices in managing data access, a high-level committee currently reviewing and strengthening data security practices across the entire public service has found.

The Public Sector Data Security Review Committee, which was convened by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and is chaired by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, conducted a six-week-long governmentwide stock-take of data management practices after it was formed in April.

The committee, which includes four ministers and experts from the private sector, has until Nov 30 to submit its findings and recommendations to PM Lee.

In a briefing yesterday, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said the committee also found varying levels of training in data protection in the public sector, and that many data incidents were the result of human error, where well-meaning staff had inadvertently compromised data.

An analysis of emerging trends by the committee also found that the increasing prevalence of data sharing and the growing availability of complex analytics tools heighten the chances of a data breach.

The SNDGO said in a statement: "There is a need to strengthen our data security regime for the future. This is in view of the increasing complexity of our systems, the greater demand for the use of data to provide convenient digital services to the public and the need to use data for better policymaking."

Besides the stock-take, SNDGO said the committee is also carrying out in-depth inspections of key government agencies' IT systems. It is doing this in waves, beginning with organisations in the finance and healthcare sectors.

These agencies are: the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, the Central Provident Fund Board, the Ministry of Health, the Health Promotion Board and the Health Sciences Authority.

The non-government members on the committee were chosen for their experience and expertise in technology and data security in their respective fields.

The committee is also supported by an expert group consisting of seven international experts and industry professionals. In addition, it is supported by an inter-agency task force formed by public officers across the Government.

The committee was announced following a spate of cyber and data security breaches and incidents over the past year.

The latest data breach involved the personal information of more than 800,000 blood donors which was improperly put online for more than two months.

Singapore's worst cyber attack was in June last year, when hackers got into the database of public healthcare cluster SingHealth and stole the personal data of 1.5 million patients and the outpatient prescription information of 160,000 people, including PM Lee.