Professional blow-dry effect in 3 minutes

It took less than three minutes, but I looked like I had just stepped out of the hair salon with a professional blow-dry.

My hair was sleek, shiny and glorious - and this was achieved without the help of hair serums or oils.

All I had used was the Dyson Corrale, the British company's new hair straightener, and I was instantly impressed with the results.

My hair is naturally straight, but like most people living in humid Singapore, I have had to deal with frizz and flyaway strands.

I usually have to resort to an electric hair straightener to tame loose bits, but overuse can lead to severe hair damage.

After all, a typical hair straightener works at close to 200 degC. I could always tell something was wrong when I smelled my hair burning.

The Dyson Corrale is not a magical tool - it also relies on high heat to work, with three temperatures (165, 185 and 210 deg C) to choose from, although the lowest is good enough for me.

The difference here, however, is how the tool is made with what the company calls "flexing plates", which gatherhair to ensure a more even distribution of heat throughout each section.

This means I can straighten my hair more quickly, as a single swiping motion down a section of my hair is enough to straighten every strand in it.

A conventional hair straightener tends to straighten only the middle section, leaving the sides splayed out - thus needing several more swipes and ultimately risking more heat damage.

It was clear the Dyson Corrale worked much more efficiently. I was done in about a third of the time I usually took and there was no horrendous burning smell.

Another advantage of using this straightener is that you can choose to use it cordless.

A full charge of the lithium-ion battery, which takes about 70 minutes, is good for about 30 minutes of use. Given how quickly I can style my hair, that equates to about 10 good hair days.

FOR • Speedy results • Cordless option • Less damaging to hair compared with conventional hair straighteners

AGAINST • Expensive • Heavy

SPECS PRICE: $699 WEIGHT: 561g

RATING FEATURE: 4/5 DESIGN: 3.5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3/5 OVERALL: 4/5

It also saves me from getting entangled in a wired cable.

Still, that convenience comes at a price. The battery makes the device very heavy to hold, at about half a kilogram.

With a retail price of $699, it does not come cheap either, but it is probably worth it if one uses it every day. Ask me again when I no longer have to work from home in my pyjamas.