A faster, safer and more seamless way of life is now here

How we live: Singtel’s 5G has also brought unparalleled convenience and new experiences to daily life. Recently, Singtel streamed the Singapore Motocross Beach Race fully on 5G, demonstrating its enhanced mobile broadband capability to distribute real-time ultra-high-definition content from multiple 5G-enabled devices that are concurrently streaming over global online mediums.

Another 5G enhanced experience you can look forward to is having your food order delivered to you by a 5G-powered autonomous vehicle robot food delivery service, or being able to watch concert videos of your favourite artistes on your mobile device and tapping on the app to “jump spot” to the front row for a closer view.

How we work: Cutting-edge technology deployed by businesses can have far reaching benefits for everyone in the community. Drones, for example, can be used to monitor water quality, aquatic plant growth and water activities in our reservoirs to keep leaks and wastage at bay, and operational costs low.

5G is also poised to take augmented reality (AR) to the next level, especially in the medical field.

Imagine a surgery performed by a doctor who is in a completely different place. Since a 5G network virtually eliminates the lag time between a device pinging the network and getting a response it, a surgeon may not need to be in the same room as a patient in the future. This also enables doctors and specialists to transfer their expertise over a great distance using robotics and haptic feedback – all in real-time, thanks to 5G.

Of course, these current abilities are just the tip of the iceberg. With Singtel 5G, the future that we thought was possible only in sci-fi films is now here – only limited by one’s imagination.

The people powering a 5G nation

What does it take to bring 5G to an entire nation, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic? At Singtel, it was a tireless, company-wide effort to pull off a feat that no other country has yet to achieve, to bring about the connectivity needed to enable Singaporeans to forge closer relationships with one another, innovate effortlessly, and develop digital capabilities for the future.

From the senior management team leading the charge and the engineers and partners who laid the foundation for Singtel’s standalone 5G network, to the customer service staff at a Singtel shop helping an elderly customer make her line more secure with 5G, Singtel’s staff has spared no effort in ensuring that Singaporeans are ready to embrace technology and all the benefits it will herald.