Tips on where and how to take the picture-perfect fireworks

The writer's set-up of a mirrorless camera and a smartphone to capture the National Day Parade fireworks at Gardens by the Bay East.
The writer's set-up of a mirrorless camera and a smartphone to capture the National Day Parade fireworks at Gardens by the Bay East.ST PHOTOS: TREVOR TAN
A 4-second shutter speed, f/14 aperture and ISO 250 were set on a Sony &#97;7R II to capture this photograph of fireworks.
A 4-second shutter speed, f/14 aperture and ISO 250 were set on a Sony a7R II to capture this photograph of fireworks.

Whether you are using a DSLR camera or smartphone, you can easily take gorgeous photographs of the fireworks at the National Day Parade tomorrow

Published: 
39 min ago
Deputy Tech Editor
trevtan@sph.com.sg

Almost every Saturday for the past two months, avid photographer Daniel Lee and his wife Nathalyn Fong could be found scouting the Marina Bay area for the best vantage points to catch the National Day Parade (NDP) fireworks.

They have been to Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage and other locations to photograph the NDP fireworks rehearsals, which started in June.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 08, 2018, with the headline 'Picture-perfect fireworks'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 