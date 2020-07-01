Wireless keyboard that is a joy to use

The Logitech G915 TKL is the tenkeyless (TKL) version of the excellent G915 mechanical gaming keyboard, which I reviewed in October last year.

Like its bigger cousin, the wireless keyboard connects to your computer via Bluetooth or its USB receiver, which uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless protocol.

The G915 TKL lacks the numeric keypad of the G915, which has a full-fledged keyboard layout. It also lacks the column of programmable G-Keys and the row of dedicated macro keys found on the G915.

Thankfully, the multimedia buttons and the roller volume dial are retained, located at the upper-right-hand corner. The four buttons for activating Lightspeed, Bluetooth, Game Mode and backlit brightness now sit above the F1 to F4 keys, instead of the F5 to F8 keys in the G915.

The G915 TKL's chassis retains the sleek 8mm-thick profile of its bigger cousin, while having the advantage of a smaller footprint. It is like a sleeker and cooler version of Apple's Magic Keyboard.

This is possible due to the low-profile GL switches that Logitech developed with Kailh, which has been making keyboard switches for more than a decade. The switches come in three versions - clicky (version tested), tactile and linear.

With the review set, I find every press has a satisfying feeling as the keys are super responsive. I also love the loud audible click and tactile feedback of the clicky GL switches.

Indeed, it is a joy typing this review on the keyboard. I hardly make any errors too.

I feel the keyboard works better for a writer or developer, who types a lot more than a PC gamer who probably uses the WASD keys most of the time.

The multimedia buttons allow for convenient control of music playback, while the roller volume dial gives you quick volume control, especially during gaming.

Two retractable feet prop the keyboard up at two angles - 4 and 8 degrees. The latter is perfect for my typing.

I also like that the USB receiver can be stored at the bottom of the keyboard, making it less likely to be misplaced. This is something the G915 lacks.

FOR • Gorgeously thin design • Small footprint • Super responsive GL switches • USB receiver can be stored at its bottom

AGAINST • Expensive • No G-Keys or dedicated macro keys • Not all keys are customisable

TECH SPECS PRICE: $349 SWITCHES: GL Clicky (version tested), GL Linear, GL Tactile CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth, Lightspeed Wireless WEIGHT: 810g (without cable)

RATING FEATURES: 4.5/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4.5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3.5/5 OVERALL: 4/5

On the downside, not all of G915 TKL's keys are customisable, a feature offered by a number of its competitors, such as the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition.

This might be the deal breaker for some, but I have always felt that it is an overkill to customise each key and have never done so.

For battery life, the G915 TKL is rated at 40 hours, with its RGB backlight switched on at 100 per cent brightness.

After using it for a week, during which I average three hours of daily use with its static colour lighting enabled at 100 per cent brightness, there is still 60 per cent of battery life left. But if you have battery anxiety, you can easily charge the keyboard via a micro-USB cable.

Perhaps the biggest disadvantage of the keyboard is its pricing.

At $349, it might be slightly cheaper than the G915 ($399). But it is still expensive compared with its competitors, which are generally priced between $200 and $250. Not to mention, it does not come with a carrying case, which some of its competitors include.