Vaio laptops make comeback

More than four years after being pulled from Singapore, Vaio laptops are back.

Two models, the 11.6-inch S11 (from $2,299) and 13.3-inch S13 (from $2,199), are now available exclusively at the new Vaio shop in Bugis Junction.

Both are flagship models of the Vaio line-up and come with eighth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors. They are among the lightest laptops in the market - the S11 weighs 0.85kg while the S13 is 1.07kg.

Vaio laptops were previously made by Sony and are known for their sleekness, being lightweight and having superb built quality.

In February 2014, the Vaio brand was sold to Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP) as Sony underwent a strategic restructuring. As a result, Vaio laptops were pulled from store shelves outside Japan.

JIP established Vaio Corporation in July 2014 to continue to plan, design, develop and make Vaio PCs. The following year saw the brand begin its comeback in Brazil and the United States.

In June this year, Hong Kong-based tech start-up Nexstgo announced that it has been licensed by Vaio Corporation to bring Vaio laptops back into several Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

The agreement between Nexstgo and Vaio Corporation spans manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing and laptop servicing.

At the Vaio launch event here last week, Nexstgo chief executive officer Alex Chung said the Vaio brand still has its hardcore fans in Singapore, according to his company's research.

With the life cycle of laptops usually around four to five years, he believes "there are still a lot of fans using the Vaio laptops and are looking forward to the new Vaio models".

He is also eyeing commercial and enterprise customers with the new Vaio laptops.

The inclusion of software security solutions, fingerprint reader and the optional 4G-LTE feature are some ways the company is catering to this market segment.

Founded in 2016, Nexstgo makes its own SU and Primus series of laptops and owns the US consumer electronics brand Avita.

The company has a 100-strong research and development team in Taiwan as well as manufacturing facilities in China.

Mr Chung said there is no conflict of interest between Nexstgo's laptop brands and Vaio as they serve different consumer segments, with Vaio targeting the premium and enterprise market.

He added that Nexstgo will be looking to launch more Vaio models for different market segments soon, though no timeline was revealed.