Top computer monitors for all budgets and uses

Here are our monitor picks for all seasons and budgets.

Acer Nitro VG272X gaming monitor

$498, available on Shopee

Fans of fast action games should consider the Acer Nitro VG272X. This 27-inch gaming monitor boasts a variable refresh rate (up to 240Hz) that synchronises with the game's frame rates - via Nvidia's G-Sync technology - for smooth stutter-free gameplay.

Thanks to its in-plane switching (IPS) panel, you can be assured that videos and images look good with accurate colours.

AOC 24G2 gaming monitor



PHOTO: AOC



$299, available on Lazada

The AOC 24G2 is the budget gaming monitor to beat. This 24-inch IPS display has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time at under $300.

Screen bezels are thin while the height of the monitor stand is adjustable. Those with an AMD graphics card can also enjoy smooth, tear-free performance via the monitor's support for AMD's FreeSync Premium technology.

Asus ZenScreen Touch MB16AMT



PHOTO: ASUS



$699, available on Amazon and Shopee

For mobile workers who are always on the road, the Asus ZenScreen Touch MB16AMT is a handy companion for work and play.

This portable battery-powered 15.6-inch touchscreen monitor weighs just 900g and lasts up to four hours on a single charge. It can connect to laptops, game consoles and even compatible Android smartphones via USB-C or micro-HDMI.

BenQ PD3200U 4K monitor



PHOTO: BENQ



$1,099, available on Lazada

Large 32-inch 4K monitors intended for creative professionals who require accurate and wide colour gamuts usually go for thousands of dollars.

Hence, the BenQ PD3200U ($1,099), which covers 100 per cent of the sRGB and Rec. 709 colour spaces, is quite a bargain. It also has a keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) switch that lets users view and easily switch between two computers connected to it while using a single set of keyboard and mouse.

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C monitor (U2720Q)



PHOTO: DELL



$849, available on Lazada and Shopee

For power users who occasionally dabble in photo and video editing, the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K monitor offers accurate, factory-calibrated colours at a more affordable price than a professional-grade monitor.

Those with USB-C laptops can also reduce cable clutter as the monitor's USB-C port can deliver power to the laptop and, at the same time, accept a video signal from the laptop through a single USB-C cable.

Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20 VoIP monitor



PHOTO: LENOVO



$314

With its built-in infrared Web camera and dual microphones, the ThinkVision T24v-20 is the ideal monitor for the work-from-home brigade.

Not only would it ensure your Zoom meetings go smoothly, its camera is Windows Hello-compatible and uses facial recognition to instantly log you into your Windows system. Bonus feature: a physical camera shutter to protect your privacy.

LG 34WN650-W UltraWide monitor



PHOTO: LG



$699, available on Lazada and Shopee

LG has been leading the charge for ultra-wide monitors with the 21:9 aspect ratio that offers more screen real estate.

Its latest 34-inch Ultra-Wide monitor lets you view multiple windows and documents side by side. Using the ScreenSplit function in LG's OnScreen Control software, you can further customise and arrange open windows on the monitor.

As it uses an IPS panel, expect no less than wide viewing angles (178 degrees) and good colour accuracy. The latter is also aided by the monitor's 99 per cent coverage of the sRGB colour space.

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34"



PHOTO: XIAOMI



$699, available on Shopee

Chinese brand Xiaomi's first foray into gaming monitors, the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor, is priced to compete.

This $699 ultra-wide monitor has a sharp 3,440 x 1,440-pixel (WQHD) resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz (as well as supports AMD FreeSync Premium).

It looks sleek with slim screen bezels of 2mm on three sides, and is functional with its height and tilt adjustment capability.

Prism+ F270i Pro gaming monitor



PHOTO: PRISM+



$469, available on Lazada

Local brand Prism+ offers an impressive selection of budget monitors and televisions. But our pick of its gaming monitors is the F270i Pro, which combines a crisp 2,560 x 1,440-pixel screen resolution with a fast 144Hz refresh rate.

This refresh rate can be synced with an AMD graphics card to eliminate visual tearing through AMD's FreeSync technology.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Super Ultra Wide gaming monitor



PHOTO: SAMSUNG



$2,899, ships Aug 5, available on Lazada

For those with the budget (and the desk real estate), the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 is the mother of all ultra-wide gaming monitors to consider.

Besides having a pronounced curve that increases immersion while gaming, the G9 also has all the bells and whistles of a top gaming monitor, such as a 240Hz refresh rate, compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro technologies, and a rapid 1ms response time.

With a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the G9 is also much brighter than typical monitors.