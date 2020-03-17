Tech review: SanDisk Extreme Pro E80 portable SSD is ideal for photographers

Designed for photographers and videographers who need portability, durability and performance, the SanDisk Extreme Pro E80 portable solid-state drive (SSD) (available on Amazon, Lazada and Shopee) comes in a rectangular aluminium unibody case with rubberised exterior.

With a footprint that is slightly bigger than an ez-link card, this sleek-looking SSD is 10.2mm thick and weighs a mere 79g.

It easily fits into any backpack pocket. Plus, it has a hole at one of its corners for you to thread a carabiner (not included) through, so you can carry it outside your camera bag for quick access.

It has an IP55-rating for protection against dust and water, and is shock-resistant against drops from up to 2m high - good for photographers who are always battling the elements. It also comes with five years of warranty.

However, the SSD has an exposed USB-C port that does not have a cover. Thus, it is probably resistant only to water splashes and not submersion.

Also, it does not have an activity indicator light. Having one would have helped a lot, by allowing users to know whether the SSD is connected or if a transfer is ongoing.

Two cables - a USB Type-C to C and a USB Type-C to A - are included, with the latter useful for laptops that do not have a USB-C port.

The SSD comes pre-formatted in the exFAT format, which means it is compatible with both Mac and Windows machines out of the box - great for someone who works on both platforms. But you can always re-format it to the format you prefer.

It also comes with a free security software called SecureAccess that lets you set up a 128-bit-encrypted data vault to store your valuable data.

Supporting the USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface, the SSD is supposed to have a maximum performance of up to 1,050MB/s.

To test the SSD, I connect it to my 2018 MacBook Pro and Windows gaming rig. In the Mac-only BlackMagic Disk Speed Test benchmark test, the SSD achieves a maximum writing speed of 953MB/s and a maximum reading speed of 922MB/s.

In the Windows-only CrystalDiskMark benchmark test, it achieves a sequential read speed of 463MB/s and a sequential write speed of 466MB/s.

Both scores are slightly less than half of the corresponding figures from the Samsung T7 Touch SSD my colleague reviewed recently.

But for random writes (4KB file size) in CrystalDiskMark, the Extreme Pro manages about 214MB/s, which is faster than the T7 Touch.

For a more practical test, I transfer a folder containing 56GB worth of photos and videos from my MacBook Pro to the Extreme Pro. The transfer is completed in 89 seconds - that is amazingly fast.

Available in capacities of 500GB ($220), 1TB ($365) and 2TB ($700), the Extreme Pro is priced a bit on the high side.

Comparing 2TB models, the Extreme Pro costs $12 more than the T7 Touch, which has a fingerprint reader for added security.

That said, the T7 Touch lacks the ruggedness of the Extreme Pro. So, it is a matter of which SSD suits your needs better.

As a photographer, my inclination is towards the Extreme Pro.

FOR

• Rugged, sleek-looking case

• Fast transfer speeds

• Works with Mac and Windows machines out of the box

• Five-year warranty

AGAINST

• A tad expensive

• Water resistance could be better

• No activity indicator light

SPECS

PRICE: $220 (500GB), $365 (1TB, version tested), $700 (2TB)

INTERFACE: USB 3.1 Gen 2

WEIGHT: 79g

RATING

FEATURES: 4/5

DESIGN: 4/5

PERFORMANCE: 4/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

OVERALL: 4/5