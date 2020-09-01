Tech review: Logitech MX Keys and MX Master 3 for Mac are the Apple peripherals to get

Swiss computer peripheral maker Logitech has refreshed its much-loved MX Keys keyboard (available on Lazada) and MX Master 3 mouse (available on Amazon, Lazada and Shopee) specifically for Mac users.

The MX Keys for Mac and the MX Master 3 for Mac have been given a subtle paint job makeover to differentiate them from the original versions, which come in grey.

The new black and silver finish matches Apple's space grey-hued devices, such as the iMac and MacBook Pro.

Both keyboard and mouse come with the USB-C-to-USB-C charging cable, instead of the USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable found in the normal editions. Convenient for those using MacBook Pro with only USB-C ports.

Apart from these changes, both peripherals are still pretty much the same keyboard and mouse as the normal editions in terms of function and design.

The MX Master 3 for Mac has an ergonomic shape and a large thumb rest, allowing your right hand to rest comfortably on it.

It has eight buttons. Two click buttons, a scroll wheel and a Mode shift button are on its top, while the back and forward buttons, thumb rest (which is also a gesture button) and a thumb-scroll wheel (superb for horizontal scrolling or quick change of tabs in the browser) are on its left.

The mouse uses a 4,000 dots-per-inch laser sensor, said to allow it to work on any surface including glass. It worked perfectly on my dinner table's black glass top. This mouse continues to be the best work mouse in the market and a must-have for Mac users.

Compared with the mouse, the MX Keys for Mac differs more from the normal edition. For a start, the keycaps have been changed to suit the macOS ecosystem. For instance, the option and command keys work identically as the same keys on a Mac keyboard, without needing to be customised as is the case when you use a Windows keyboard on a Mac.

On the top row of the keyboard is a full array of function keys for screen brightness, expose, app view, backlight brightness, media controls, volume and eject, similar to the Apple Magic Keyboard. You also get additional dedicated keys for calculator, screenshot, look up and locking.

The keyboard has a smart backlighting feature. Its backlight will slowly turn on when your hands are above the keyboard. It also adjusts to ambient lighting conditions, increasing its brightness in dim conditions.

Each key has a concave indentation in the middle for more precise typing. While this is not a mechanical keyboard, it does have a satisfying click each time a key is pressed.

I wish the keyboard uses aluminium rather than its silver plastic material. And I would like the addition of adjustable feet that can tilt the keyboard up to 12 degrees, from its current fixed 6-degree tilt.

Battery life for the mouse, rated at 70 days per charge, is superb. After two weeks of seven to eight hours of daily use, the four-bar battery indicator in its software was still full. However, battery life for the keyboard - rated at 10 days (with backlighting turned on) per charge - dropped to just one bar after a week of use, prompting me to charge it.

Both the keyboard and mouse are quite expensive at $169 each. However, both offer better value for money than Apple's equivalent peripherals. Apple's Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad costs up to $199 while the Magic Mouse 2 costs up to $129.

FOR

- Keyboard has a dedicated row of multimedia keys

- Mouse is identical to the MX Master 3, currently the best work mouse

- USB-C-to-USB-C charging

- Better value than Apple peripherals

AGAINST

- Both peripherals basically the same as their non-Mac cousins

- Not cheap

TECH SPECS/LOGITECH MX KEYS FOR MAC

PRICE: $169

CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth, Logitech Unifying USB Receiver

WEIGHT: 810g

RATING

FEATURES: 4/5

DESIGN: 4/5

PERFORMANCE: 5/5

BATTERY LIFE: 4/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

OVERALL: 4/5

TECH SPECS/LOGITECH MX MASTER 3 FOR MAC

PRICE: $169

CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth, Logitech Unifying USB Receiver

WEIGHT: 141g

RATING

FEATURES: 4.5/5

DESIGN: 5/5

PERFORMANCE: 5/5

BATTERY LIFE: 4.5/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

OVERALL: 4.5/5 [ST Tech Editor's Choice]