Tech review: Logitech G915 TKL gaming keyboard is sleek and compact

The Logitech G915 TKL (available on Lazada) is the tenkeyless (TKL) version of the excellent G915 mechanical gaming keyboard, which I reviewed in October last year.

Like its bigger cousin, this wireless keyboard connects to your computer via Bluetooth or its USB receiver, which uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless protocol.

The G915 TKL lacks the numeric keypad of the G915, which has a full-fledged keyboard layout. It also lacks the column of programmable G-Keys and the row of dedicated macro keys found on the G915.

Thankfully, the multimedia buttons and the roller volume dial are retained, located at the upper- right-hand corner. The four buttons for activating Lightspeed, Bluetooth, Game Mode and backlit brightness now sit above the F1 to F4 keys, instead of the F5 to F8 keys in the G915.

The G915 TKL's chassis retains the sleek 8mm-thick profile of its bigger cousin, while having the advantage of a smaller footprint. It is like a sleeker and cooler version of Apple's Magic Keyboard.

This is possible due to the low profile GL switches that Logitech developed with Kailh, which has been making keyboard switches for more than a decade. The switches come in three versions - clicky (version tested), tactile and linear.

With the review set, I found every press feeling really satisfying as the keys are super responsive. I also love the loud audible click and tactile feedback of the clicky GL switches.

Indeed, it was a joy typing this review on this keyboard. I hardly made any errors, too.

I feel this keyboard works better for a writer or developer, who types a lot more than a PC gamer who probably uses the WASD keys most of the time.

The multimedia buttons allows for convenient control of music playback, while the roller volume dial gives you quick volume control especially during gaming.

Two retractable feet prop the keyboard up at two angles - 4 and 8 degrees. The latter is perfect for my typing.

Related Story Laptop offers one of the best gaming experiences

Related Story Tech review: Tempest Kirin Crayon mechanical keyboard offers great value for money

I also like that the USB receiver can be stored at the bottom of the keyboard, making it less likely to be misplaced. This is something the G915 lacks.

On the downside, not all of G915 TKL's keys are customisable. A number of its competitors, such as the Razer Huntsmen Tournament Edition, are able to do so and this might be a deal breaker for some.

But I have always felt that it is an overkill to customise each key and have never done so before.

For battery life, the G915 TKL is rated at 40 hours with its RGB backlight turned on at 100 per cent brightness.

After using it for a week, during which I averaged three hours of use daily with its static colour lighting enabled at 100 per cent brightness, there was still 60 per cent of battery life left. But if you have battery anxiety, you can easily charge the keyboard via a micro-USB cable.

Perhaps, the biggest downer of this keyboard is its price. At $349, it might be slightly cheaper than the G915 ($399). But the G915 TKL is still really expensive compared to its competitors, which are generally priced between $200 and $250. Not to mention, it does not even come with a carrying case, which some of its competitors include.

FOR

• Gorgeously thin design

• Small footprint

• Super responsive GL switches

• USB receiver can be stored at its bottom

AGAINST

• Expensive

• No G-Keys or dedicated macro keys

• Not all keys are customisable

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $349

SWITCHES: GL Clicky (version tested), GL Linear, GL Tactile

CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth, Lightspeed Wireless

WEIGHT: 810g (without cable)

RATING

FEATURES: 4.5/5

DESIGN: 5/5

PERFORMANCE: 5/5

BATTERY LIFE: 4.5/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 3.5/5

OVERALL: 4/5