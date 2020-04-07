Tech review: Acer Swift 3 has the right screen for mobile professionals

Acer is going for the productivity angle with its latest Swift 3 (available on Lazada and Shopee) ultrabook.
This laptop's 13.5-inch screen has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which makes it taller than the typical 16:9 displays. Users can view more of a Web page or a document without having to scroll down.
While the 3:2 aspect ratio can be traced to the Microsoft Surface Pro 3 (2014), only a handful of vendors, such as Google, Huawei and now Acer, have introduced 3:2 notebooks.
Compared to the premium 3:2 computers from Google and Microsoft that easily exceed $2,000, the Acer Swift 3 is more affordable.
My review set, which has a mid-tier Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of system memory and a 1TB solid-state drive, is priced at $1,698 (after a $200 discount) at Acer Singapore's online store.
The Swift 3 has a matte silver metallic body that appears resistant to smudging from fingerprints.
At around 1.2kg, the laptop is very handy. It also feels fairly sturdy, despite not having a unibody aluminium chassis like the Apple MacBooks.
Despite its mainstream pricing, the Swift 3 does not lack the latest technologies. For one, it boasts a refreshed, entry-level Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics chip that was launched in February.
The Swift 3 also supports Wi-Fi 6 for the fastest wireless speeds, has a Thunderbolt 3 port that transmits data at a higher rate than USB 3.0 and comes with a bright and crisp display.
This 2,256 x 1,504-pixel display does not support touch. It does have excellent viewing angles and its matte finish reduces glare and reflections.
Like most of the latest notebooks, the Swift 3 has narrow screen bezels. The Web camera lacks an infrared camera component for facial recognition. Instead, a traditional fingerprint sensor is available below the bottom right corner of the keyboard.
The keyboard feels deeper with more travel than some of the Acer ultrabooks I tested previously. It has a white backlight with two levels of brightness.
A sign of the cost constraint that the Swift 3 is operating under: its touchpad is not as smooth as the glass-covered ones in premium notebooks. It also feels slightly creaky and loose when I click on it, though on the bright side, it is large, roomy and hence ideal for multi-touch gestures.
Because of its modest Core i5 chip, the Swift 3 scored 2,817 in the PCMark 10 test. In comparison, the latest Surface Pro 7 (with an Core i7 processor) managed 4,233 in the same benchmark.
But the Swift 3 has much longer battery life than the Surface Pro 7. It clocked 8hr42min in a video-loop battery test at maximum brightness compared to the Surface's 5hr47min.
FOR
Clean, no-frills design
Bright and crisp 3:2 screen good for office workers
Excellent battery stamina
Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3
AGAINST
Modest performance
Creaky touchpad
SPECS
Price: $1,698
Processor: Intel Core i5-1035G1 (1GHz)
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GDDR5
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Screen size: 13.5 inches, 2,256 x 1,504 pixels
Connectivity: Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI, audio jack
Battery: 56 watt-hour
RATING
Features: 4.5/5
Design: 4/5
Performance: 3.5/5
Value for money:4.5/5
Battery life: 5/5
Overall: 4/5