Targus backpack functional, eco-friendly

Targus' Cypress EcoSmart Hero Backpack is made of fabric spun from 26 plastic water bottles and has many pockets and compartments.
Targus' Cypress EcoSmart Hero Backpack is made of fabric spun from 26 plastic water bottles and has many pockets and compartments.
Published
1 hour ago
trevtan@sph.com.sg

Heading back to work or school after the circuit breaker period? You might want to get a new backpack like Targus' new Cypress EcoSmart Hero to carry your daily essentials.

For a start, you would be making an eco-friendly choice. Each backpack is made of woven fabric spun from 26 plastic water bottles and certified by the Global Recycled Standard - an international product recycling standard that aims to reduce the number of plastic bottles destined for landfills.

But you would not notice anything out of the ordinary with this utilitarian-looking backpack, which comes in grey (version tested) and navy blue.

It has three main compartments. At the back of the backpack is a padded compartment with a laptop sleeve pocket, which can fit both my personal16-inch MacBook Pro and office 13-inch Lenovo laptop together.

In the middle of the backpack is a compartment that includesa net pocket and a standard sleeve pocket.

The net pocket offers a great way to store your cables, while the sleeve pocket can hold a tablet as big as a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (along with its keyboard cover).

You can also stuff a set of workout clothes (nicely folded, of course), a laptop charger, a Nintendo Switch console, a pair of folded over-ear headphones and a battery pack into this spacious compartment.

At the front of the backpack is the smallest compartment. It has a variety of pockets, including a small net designed to hold small items and accessories like pens, notebooks, name cards and memory cards.

In front of this compartment is a zippered pocket to hold frequently used items like a smartphone, wallet or passport.

Finally, there are two side pockets for items that require quick accessibility, such as a water bottle or umbrella.

A trolley strap at the rear lets you place the backpack on top of your luggage when you can travel again.

At the bottom of the backpack is a thick leather-like layer, which means you can put the backpack on any surface without qualms. A handle at the top makes lifting it off the floor easy.

  • FOR

    • Eco-friendly 

    • Plenty of pockets and compartments 

    • Great build 

    • Comfortable to carry

  • AGAINST

    • Utilitarian design 

    • A bit expensive

  • SPECS

    PRICE: $149

    CAPACITY: 20 litres

    WEIGHT: 1.05kg

  • RATING

    DESIGN: 4/5

    PERFORMANCE: 4/5

    VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

    OVERALL: 4/5

I find the backpack's build solid and durable, despite it being relatively lightweight (about 1kg without load).

I also like the ergonomic shoulder straps and the mesh padded rear panel, which let me carry the backpack comfortably.

At $149, the Cypress EcoSmart Hero is a wee bit expensive.

A search for laptop backpacks on Lazada or Shopee yielded plenty of models that cost between $35 and $70, though they do not include brands such as Samsonite or Porsche Design.

Still, I think it is a good price for an eco-friendly product that is super functional.

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 10, 2020, with the headline 'Targus backpack functional, eco-friendly'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content