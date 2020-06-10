Targus backpack functional, eco-friendly

Heading back to work or school after the circuit breaker period? You might want to get a new backpack like Targus' new Cypress EcoSmart Hero to carry your daily essentials.

For a start, you would be making an eco-friendly choice. Each backpack is made of woven fabric spun from 26 plastic water bottles and certified by the Global Recycled Standard - an international product recycling standard that aims to reduce the number of plastic bottles destined for landfills.

But you would not notice anything out of the ordinary with this utilitarian-looking backpack, which comes in grey (version tested) and navy blue.

It has three main compartments. At the back of the backpack is a padded compartment with a laptop sleeve pocket, which can fit both my personal16-inch MacBook Pro and office 13-inch Lenovo laptop together.

In the middle of the backpack is a compartment that includesa net pocket and a standard sleeve pocket.

The net pocket offers a great way to store your cables, while the sleeve pocket can hold a tablet as big as a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (along with its keyboard cover).

You can also stuff a set of workout clothes (nicely folded, of course), a laptop charger, a Nintendo Switch console, a pair of folded over-ear headphones and a battery pack into this spacious compartment.

At the front of the backpack is the smallest compartment. It has a variety of pockets, including a small net designed to hold small items and accessories like pens, notebooks, name cards and memory cards.

In front of this compartment is a zippered pocket to hold frequently used items like a smartphone, wallet or passport.

Finally, there are two side pockets for items that require quick accessibility, such as a water bottle or umbrella.

A trolley strap at the rear lets you place the backpack on top of your luggage when you can travel again.

At the bottom of the backpack is a thick leather-like layer, which means you can put the backpack on any surface without qualms. A handle at the top makes lifting it off the floor easy.

FOR • Eco-friendly • Plenty of pockets and compartments • Great build • Comfortable to carry

AGAINST • Utilitarian design • A bit expensive

SPECS PRICE : $149 CAPACITY: 20 litres WEIGHT: 1.05kg

RATING DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

I find the backpack's build solid and durable, despite it being relatively lightweight (about 1kg without load).

I also like the ergonomic shoulder straps and the mesh padded rear panel, which let me carry the backpack comfortably.

At $149, the Cypress EcoSmart Hero is a wee bit expensive.

A search for laptop backpacks on Lazada or Shopee yielded plenty of models that cost between $35 and $70, though they do not include brands such as Samsonite or Porsche Design.

Still, I think it is a good price for an eco-friendly product that is super functional.