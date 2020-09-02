Logitech keyboard, mouse for Mac

Swiss computer peripheral maker Logitech has refreshed its much-loved MX Keys keyboard and MX Master 3 mouse for Mac users.

The MX Keys for Mac and the MX Master 3 for Mac have been given a subtle paint job makeover to differentiate them from the original versions, which come in grey.

The new black and silver finish matches Apple's space grey-hued devices, such as the iMac and MacBook Pro.

Both keyboard and mouse have the USB-C-to-USB-C charging cable, instead of the USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable found in the normal editions - convenient for those using MacBook Pro with only USB-C ports.

Apart from these changes, both peripherals are pretty much the same keyboard and mouse as the normal editions in function and design.

The MX Master 3 for Mac has an ergonomic shape and a large thumb rest, allowing your right hand to rest comfortably on it.

It has eight buttons. Two click buttons, a scroll wheel and a Mode shift button are on its top, while the back and forward buttons, thumb rest (which is also a gesture button) and a thumb-scroll wheel (superb for horizontal scrolling or quick change of browser tabs) are on its left.

The mouse uses a 4,000 dots-per-inch laser sensor, said to allow it to work on any surface including glass. It works perfectly on my dining table's black glass top.

This mouse continues to be the best work mouse in the market and a must-have for Mac users.

Compared with the mouse, the MX Keys for Mac differs more from the normal edition. For a start, the keycaps have been changed to suit the macOS ecosystem. For instance, the option and command keys work identically as the same keys on a Mac keyboard, without needing to be customised as is the case when you use a Windows keyboard on a Mac.

On the top row of the keyboard is a full array of keys for functions such as screen brightness, app view and media controls - similar to the Apple Magic Keyboard. There are also additional dedicated keys for calculator, screenshot, look up and locking.

FOR • Keyboard has a dedicated row of multimedia keys • Mouse is identical to the MX Master 3, currently the best work mouse • USB-C-to-USB-C charging • Better value than Apple peripherals

AGAINST • Both peripherals basically the same as their non-Mac cousins • Not cheap

SPECS / LOGITECH MX KEYS FOR MAC PRICE: $169 CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth, Logitech Unifying USB Receiver WEIGHT: 810g

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

SPECS / LOGITECH MX MASTER 3 FOR MAC PRICE: $169 CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth, Logitech Unifying USB Receiver WEIGHT: 141g

RATING FEATURES: 4.5/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4.5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4.5/5

The smart backlighting feature slowly switches on when your hands are above the keyboard. It also adjusts to ambient lighting conditions, increasing its brightness in dim conditions.

I wish the keyboard uses aluminium rather than its silver plastic material. And I would like the addition of adjustable feet that can tilt the keyboard up to 12 degrees, from its current fixed six-degree tilt.

Battery life for the mouse, rated at 70 days a charge, is superb. After two weeks of seven to eight hours of daily use, the four-bar battery indicator in its software is still full. However, battery life for the keyboard - rated at 10 days (with backlighting turned on) a charge - drops to just one bar after a week of use.

Both the keyboard and mouse are quite expensive at $169 each. However, they offer better value than Apple's equivalent peripherals. Apple's Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad costs up to $199 while the Magic Mouse 2 costs up to $129.