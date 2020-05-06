Laptop accessories that go the distance

Sanho HyperJuice 100W GaN Charger ($140, available at igg.me/at/gan100w)

When I saw this Kickstarter crowd-funding project in November last year - for what is supposed be the world's smallest 100W charger - I backed it right away.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a semiconductor material said to be 10 times smaller, but five times more efficient than the silicon devices currently used in traditional chargers. Hence, Sanho was able to reduce the size of the HyperJuice 100W GaN charger while providing more charging ports.

It has two USB-C ports (with each providing up to 100W) and two USB-A ports (up to 18W each), allowing you to charge two laptops and two mobile devices simultaneously.

Yet, it has a footprint of a credit card, measuring 2.9cm thick and weighing 208g. Thus, you can easily carry it everywhere.

I tested the charger with four devices and it works as advertised, with sufficient wattage to charge my 15-inch MacBook Pro, Lenovo office laptop, iPhone 11 Pro Max and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The only issue is it gets a tad hot when charging all these devices at the same time.

The charger has a built-in foldable two-flat-pin plug for use in the United States and comes with three adaptors for use in Britain (which applies to Singapore), Europe and Australia. So it can be used anywhere in the world.

Its size and array of ports make it perfect for both WFH and travelling when normal life resumes.

Belkin USB-C Multimedia Hub ($169)

If you are using a USB-C laptop, the Belkin USB-C Multimedia Hub might be the perfect accessory.

It offers a USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port, two USB-A ports, an SD card slot, an HDMI port (supports up to 4K monitors at 30Hz) and an Ethernet port. It connects to the laptop via a single USB-C connection.

The two USB-A ports let you connect a wired mouse and a wired keyboard for your WFH set-up. Or if you are using a wireless keyboard and mouse set-up that needs only one port for a USB dongle, you can also connect a thumb drive to store documents and presentations.

The SD card slot lets you transfer photos from your digital camera, while the HDMI port allows you to connect a monitor or a TV (which can be the hotel TV when you are able to travel again) to increase your screen real estate.

The USB-C PD port lets you charge your laptop at up to 60W. When you are done charging, you can use it to connect your USB-C Android smartphone to your laptop to transfer files.

On the downside, the accessory is rather heavy for a USB-C hub at 118g, though it does have a solid metallic feel.

It is compact at 12cm long and 5cm wide. Fold its built-in cable and it easily fits into any bag.

Razer Atheris ($84.90)

I have always preferred to use a mouse with my laptop. It feels more ergonomic, efficient and productive.

For the past two years, the mouse I would pack along for work trips is the Razer Atheris. It is the smallest mouse I have, just 10cm long and 6.3cm wide, and is very lightweight at 66g (without batteries).

Plus, it comes with both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. This means it can connect to the two laptops I frequently carry on my work trips. I connect it to my MacBook Pro using Bluetooth and to my office laptop using its 2.4GHz USB dongle.

A small switch at the bottom of the mouse toggles through the power off function and the Bluetooth and 2.4GHz modes (activating either of the last two modes will turn the mouse on).

The USB dongle is housed in the battery compartment, accessible by lifting the top lid. Thus, you will not misplace this tiny dongle.

Furthermore, the Atheris uses two AA batteries, which can be easily bought in supermarkets and convenience stores. It is supposed to last for 15 days of continuous use with the 2.4GHz connection.

I have been using the Atheris with my office laptop since my WFH arrangement started in early February and have not needed to change batteries yet.