Hikvision portable solid-state drive with fingerprint sensor

The fingerprint sensor may be the hottest feature in portable solid-state drives (SSDs) this year.

Chinese firm Hikvision's latest T100F portable SSD comes with one, making it the second SSD - after the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch - that I have tested this year with biometric security.

To be fair, Hikvision, known for its surveillance cameras and network storage, first introduced the T100F last year in other markets.

Shaped like a mini disc and measuring 7cm in diameter, the T100F is small enough to fit in a palm. Its fingerprint sensor is right in the middle of its circular aluminium casing.

This metal casing is advertised by Hikvision as an aid for heat dissipation, so do not be surprised that the drive can feel uncomfortably warm after extended use.

When you plug the T100F into a computer, only the public partition is visible.

You can create up to five private encrypted partitions and link each with one or more fingerprints. This means multiple users can share the same partition.

Up to 10 fingerprints can be saved, compared with four for the Samsung T7 Touch.

Creating these partitions and saving the fingerprints are done through the software utility included in the SSD.

Note that all existing data in the SSD are erased if you resize or create new partitions.

By default, the T100F uses exFAT, a file system that can be accessed by Linux, MacOS and Windows computers.

But Hikvision's software utility supports only Windows computers (Win 7, 8 and 10), which means first-time users have to connect the T100F to a Windows computer to set up private partitions and register their fingerprints.

FOR • Has a fingerprint sensor • Competitively priced AGAINST • No mobile app for smartphones • First-time set-up requires a Windows computer • Middling speed • Slight delay when accessing private partitions SPECS PRICE: 512GB ($160, version tested), 1TB ($260) INTERFACE: USB 3.1 Gen 2 WEIGHT: 85g RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 3.5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 3.5/5

It takes several attempts before I manage to register my fingerprint successfully, which is unlike the usual fuss-free experience with fingerprint sensors in smartphones.

There is also a slight delay between touching the sensor with my finger and the private partition becoming accessible in Windows' File Explorer.

The T100F uses the USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C interface, which tops out at a transfer speed of 10Gbps. But the bottleneck here is the T100F's flash memory, which Hikvision says can achieve up to 510MB/s when reading data and up to 450MB/s when writing data.

In our tests with the CrystalDiskMark 7 benchmark, the T100F managed a sequential read speed of 467MB/s and a sequential write speed of 393MB/s. These figures are not too far from the advertised speeds, though they are much lower than those of the Samsung T7 Touch (1,018MB/s for read and 904MB/s for write).

The T100F also did not fare well in random read and write speeds, which indicates how fast it reads and copies smaller files. It managed around 20MB/s to 30MB/s compared with the T7 Touch's 150MB/s.

Unlike its Samsung competitor, the T100F does not come with a companion mobile app. This means that smartphones and tablets can view only the public partition, not the private ones.

On the other hand, the T100F's price (from $160 for a 512GB model) significantly undercuts the Samsung T7 Touch ($222 for 500GB).

Overall, the T100F is a decent choice for Windows users, given its fingerprint feature and price.