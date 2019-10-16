Good-looking and handy hub

The Sanho HyperDrive Power 9-in-1 USB-C Hub turns the USB-C port of your Apple iPad Pro (2018) or MacBook Pro into nine ports.

The nine are three USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C power delivery (PD) 60W port, one Gigabit Ethernet port, one HDMI port (up to 4K at 30Hz), a microSD card slot, an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Available in silver and space grey (version tested), the HyperDrive Power is also easily the best-looking USB-C hub on the market, with a sleek-looking, teardrop-shaped aluminium chassis that measures 188mm by 91.4mm - about the footprint of two AirPod charging cases placed side by side.

The USB 3.0 ports and the HDMI port are sited at the thickest side of the hub, while the USB-C PD port and memory-card slot are at the opposite side.

The Ethernet port and audio jack are at one of the short edges. It is amazing how all these ports fit into this small package that weighs only 115g.

At the other short edge is a rather long built-in USB-C cable - at 23cm - that connects to your device.

As such, you never have to worry about losing the connecting cable. But the cable makes storing the hub a hassle at times as it might not fit into the smaller pockets of a backpack.

FOR • Plenty of connectivity options • Sleek-looking • Lightweight and portable

AGAINST • Slightly expensive

TECH SPECS PRICE: $154.90 CONNECTIVITY: 1 x USB-C PD, 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm jack, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x microSD card slot and 1 x SD card slot WEIGHT: 115g

RATING DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4.5/5 OVERALL: 4.5/5

But this cable comes in handy when you plug it into an iPad Pro (2018) that is connected to a Smart Keyboard, as it allows the hub to rest on the surface that your tablet is placed on, instead of dangling in the air.

If you want a more streamlined USB-C hub for the iPad Pro, I recommend the HyperDrive for iPad Pro ($169.99), which I reviewed earlier this year (str.sg/obhg). But it is for use only with the iPad Pro, while the HyperDrive Power can be used with any USB-C device.

I tested all the ports of the HyperDrive Power with my MacBook Pro. They all work, even when I was using all of them at the same time. But understandably, it gets a bit hot when all the ports are being used.

With my MacBook Pro connected to my monitor via HDMI, I can transfer photos from an SD card to my MacBook Pro.

After editing my photos, I can transfer edited pictures to a connected USB thumb drive. All these can be done with just the HyperDrive Power without having to plug in and out of multiple adapters.

To see if it works with other USB-C devices besides the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro, I connected it to my PC gaming rig. It works, though I did not use the HDMI port as my home monitor uses DisplayPort.

Perhaps the HyperDrive Power's only downer is its pricing. At nearly $160, it is a tad expensive compared with its competition.

However, I feel it provides much better value compared with other similar hubs, given the convenience it provides and that all ports work as advertised.