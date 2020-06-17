Gaming laptop with solid performance for the price

Gaming laptops like the Gigabyte Aorus 5 are the bread and butter of the genre.

The Aorus 5 is solidly mainstream in both pricing and performance. Its price ($2,199) is identical to that of the Lenovo Legion 5i and the Acer Nitro 5. All three notebooks have very similar hardware, such as a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, 16GB of system memory and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The star of the Aorus 5 is arguably the capable yet budget-friendly Nvidia graphics chip. In my testing, the 1660 Ti ran the latest games, such as Doom Eternal and Metro Exodus, without a hitch.

It clocked around 114 frames per second (fps) in Doom Eternal and around 42fps in Metro Exodus at both games' Ultra setting. Both tests were conducted at the 1,920 x 1,080-pixel screen resolution.

In comparison, Gigabyte's premium Aorus 15G gaming notebook, which has a higher-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics chip, was only slightly faster in Doom Eternal, at 124fps.

Of course, there is a catch. Unlike the RTX 2060, the GTX 1660 Ti does not support ray tracing, a graphics rendering technique that produces more realistic lighting by simulating the path that light would take in a scene. But ray tracing takes an enormous toll on performance, even for a high-end RTX graphics chip. Hence, the average gamer looking for the best performance will probably choose not to enable ray tracing.

Another feature gamers are demanding is a high refresh rate display. The Aorus 5 has this covered with a 144Hz screen that should make a difference for those switching from a standard 60Hz display. While higher-end gaming notebooks may boast screens with a 240Hz or 300Hz refresh rate, I am satisfied with a 144Hz display, as I find it impossible to distinguish between 144Hz and 240Hz displays.

The screen itself is an in-plane switching (IPS) panel that offers good viewing angles. Colours look neutral while the screen brightness is adequate.

Design-wise, the Aorus 5 looks fairly bland in black. Like the chassis of most mainstream notebooks, its 2.2kg plastic chassis is chunky. It also creaks slightly when I exert pressure on the palm rest.

But the Aorus 5's ample girth is put to good use - there are plenty of ports and connectors, including an Ethernet port, a USB-C port and a mini-DisplayPort.

Given the notebook's budget-friendly slant, the keyboard unsurprisingly lacks per-key RGB illumination. You can choose from among only 15 colours for the backlight, instead of the 16.8 million colours for a higher-end model. The keys, though, are bouncy with good tactile feedback and decent key travel.

FOR • Competitive price • Good performance for its price • 144Hz refresh rate display

AGAINST • Direction of heat exhaust • Plastic chassis feels creaky in some places

SPECS PRICE: $2,199 PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-10750H (2.6GHz) GRAPHICS: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6 6GB RAM: 16GB DDR4 SCREEN SIZE: 15.6 inches, 1,920 x 1,080 pixels CONNECTIVITY: USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI, Mini-DisplayPort, SD card reader, Ethernet port, headphone jacks BATTERY: 49 watt-hour

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 3.5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4.5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: 3.5/5 OVERALL: 4/5

It has a good cooling system - the keyboard feels cool and comfortable even while running a video game for hours. But because its exhaust fans are at the sides of the laptop, warm air is constantly being blown at my mouse-holding right hand. This is my biggest grouse with the Aorus 5.

Like most gaming notebooks, the Aorus 5 has poor battery stamina. It lasts four hours in The Straits Times video-loop test with the screen brightness set to maximum.