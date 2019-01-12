Gadgets from Singapore at CES 2019, the biggest show for electronics

Some Singapore tech companies showcased their products at CES 2019, the world's biggest consumer electronics show, to as many as 180,000 industry attendees, buyers and media from 150 countries.

Some 17 tech companies from Singapore took part in the show, said Enterprise Singapore, but there are probably other Singapore-based or Singapore-linked companies whose participation the agency is not aware of, said a spokesman.

Singapore audio firm Creative made waves at this year's show, which started on Tuesday and ended yesterday.

Creative won several accolades from top industry media like AVSForum and SoundGuys, for its released and upcoming Super X-Fi (Sxfi) products. The Sxfi technology replicates the 3D audio that one gets from a finely tuned surround-sound set-up in a room, with just a pair of headphones.

At CES 2019, the main Singapore Pavilion booth was situated at the Eureka Park, which offered a platform for start-ups to get funding, partnership and even acquisitions.

There are strict requirements for start-ups to be at Eureka Park, including being a first-time exhibitor and showcasing a product launched on or after Jan 1 for CES 2019.

One of the nine Singaporean start-ups that showcased their products at Eureka Park is Whyre, a one-year-old firm that launched its Argon Transform smart helmet attachment at the show.

"It is overwhelming and absolutely thrilling knowing that you are exhibiting among the ranks of big players like Amazon and Google," said Mr Glen Ong, Whyre's chief business development officer.

"We got to meet international business entities and we are definitely going back to Singapore with a change in perspective and lessons on subject matters relating to our business," he said.

Here are five of Singapore tech products (not all are in Eureka Park) that caught the eyes.

AIRESONE JUNIOR

US$199 (S$269), available in June



AIRESONE JUNIOR. PHOTOS: TREVOR TAN, SANHO



The AireSone Junior is a smart wearable device for children aged three and above.

The device tracks breathing, heart rate and coughing when a child sleeps. It automatically sends notifications to the parents' devices when it detects anomalies in the child's respiratory and heart rate. In addition, parents can monitor the child's vitals in real time, as long as their devices are connected to the Internet.

The AireSone Junior is shaped like a button and inserted into a cover with designs of an owl, a frog or a bear.

It can be attached to the child around the chest area using a hypo-allergenic silicone patch. The device comes with six silicone patches that are comfortable and easy to wear. Each patch can last for about two weeks.

The device is said to have a battery life of 13 hours.

ARGON TRANSFORM

US$679, available this year



ARGON TRANSFORM. PHOTOS: TREVOR TAN, SANHO



The Argon Transform is the world's first dual-camera smart helmet attachment, according to its maker. It has a front dash-cam and a rear-view camera as well as a head-up display (HUD) in front.

It comes with built-in Global Positioning System (GPS) and provides navigation prompts via the HUD. The user can also switch to the live rear-view camera feed.

The user can receive audio cues, answer calls and listen to music through its speaker and microphone system. One can toggle the HUD, answer or reject calls using a handlebar remote control.

The biggest advantage of Transform is its detachable nature. Unlike some smart helmets where users have to buy a new helmet if one is spoiled, the device can be used with a new helmet.

A crowdfunding campaign will start in around two months' time, with a US$100,000 target.

SANHO HYPERDRIVE USB-C HUB FOR IPAD PRO 2018

US$99, available next month



SANHO HYPERDRIVE USB-C HUB FOR IPAD PRO 2018. PHOTOS: TREVOR TAN, SANHO





Sanho might be based in Silicon Valley, but is founded by Singaporean Daniel Chin.

The device is the world's first USB-C hub which is designed specifically for the 2018 iPad Pro. It comes with patented soft rubberised grips that secures the hub to the iPad Pro without interfering with the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio.

The six-in-one HyperDrive Hub has an HDMI port, a USB-C port for data and power delivery, a microSD card slot, an SD card slot, a USB-A port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Instead of having to carry multiple adaptors, users just need a HyperDrive Hub for the iPad Pro. There is an ongoing crowdfunding campaign for the device at Kickstarter and it is going for as low as US$59.

NEWTON'S METER

US$150, available end of this month



NEWTON’S METER. PHOTOS: TREVOR TAN, SANHO



Weighing just 14g, the Newton's Meter is a tiny lightweight personal safety device which has an emergency button on top and is paired to a smartphone via an app.

The device is said to have artificial intelligence-based circuitry, microprocessors, GPS and narrowband-IoT as well as built-in multiple accelerometers and sensors for fall and impact detection.

When it detects a fall or an impact, it will send an emergency SMS with real-time GPS coordinates to 10 pre-configured phone numbers. In the event of impending danger, pressing the emergency button will also send the emergency SMS.

X-MINI TWISX

$81.90, available Q3



X-MINI TWISX. PHOTOS: TREVOR TAN, SANHO



The X-mini Twisx looks like a water bottle complete with a cap. But this "cap" is actually X-mini's proprietary Twisx swivel knob for controls.

You twist and hold the knob to skip tracks forward or back. Pressing down the knob will pause or play music. And to change volume, you simply turn the knob left or right.

The Twisx speaker has a 12-watt triple driver system with two 50mm active drivers and a 50mm x 120mm passive radiator driver. The speaker can be used horizontally or vertically.

Users can pair up a second Twisx to create a stereo system. It is also water-resistant (IPX5 certified) and splash-proof for use outdoors. It can fit most water bottle holders on bicycles.

During a brief demo at the X-mini booth, the speaker impressed with its sound quality, given its size.