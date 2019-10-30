Best work mouse in the market

The computer mouse is a device I am very picky about. I have gone through many to ensure I am using the best ones, whether for gaming or work.

My favourite work mouse is the Logitech MX Master 2S, which now has a successor in the MX Master 3.

Both look alike, with an ergonomically sculpted shape and large thumb rest that allows your right hand to rest comfortably on it. This is a good thing, given that the MX Master 2S is the most comfortable mouse I have used.

The new mouse also has eight buttons like its predecessor. On its top are two click buttons, a scroll wheel and a Mode shift button. On its left are the back and forward buttons, a thumb rest that is also a gesture button and a thumb-scroll wheel for horizontal scrolling.

But there are slight differences. The MX Master 3's top design is asymmetrical, unlike the more symmetrical shape of its predecessor.

The button layout has also been improved. The back and forward buttons of the older mouse are sited a tad too far behind the thumb-scroll wheel, so you have to stretch your thumb to reach them.

They are now below the thumb-scroll wheel, making them much easier to reach.

All the buttons are customisable using the Logi Option software (available on Windows and Mac). There are also app-specific profiles you can download and use with popular apps including Microsoft Word and Adobe Photoshop.

With Photoshop, for instance, the thumb-scroll wheel will be used to adjust the Brush size, while holding the scroll wheel and moving the mouse will allow you to pan a picture.

FOR • Ergonomic design • Superb electromagnetic scroll wheel • Long battery life • USB-C charging

AGAINST • Expensive • Not for left-handers •T oo bulky for portability

SPECS PRICE: $169 CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth, Logitech Unifying USB Receiver WEIGHT: 141g

RATING FEATURES: 4.5/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4.5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4.5/5

Perhaps the biggest improvement is the new MagSpeed scroll wheel that uses electromagnetic pulses to enable the mouse to scroll 1,000 lines per second. It automatically shifts from line-by-line scrolling to free-spinning when you scroll faster.

It is quite a marvel - and a great aid to productivity - to be able to scroll down to the bottom of a page with a single turn of the scroll wheel.

The MX Master 3 uses a 4,000 dots-per-inch laser sensor, said to allow it to work on any surface including glass. It worked perfectly on my dinner table, which has a black glass top.

Battery life - rated at 70 days per charge - is superb. After three weeks of four to five hours of daily use, the four-bar battery indicator in its software was still full.

When you do need to recharge, a one-minute charge via its front USB-C port will allow for three hours of use, according to Logitech.

On the downside, the MX Master 3 is designed for right-handers so if you are a left-hander, it is not for you.

In addition, while the mouse is very comfortable due to its size that fits your hand nicely, it might be too bulky to pack in a backpack for travelling. It functions better as a mouse for the study or office.

Plus, at $169, it is quite expensive, though when compared with some gaming mice, the MX Master 3 offers much better value.

If you are a right-hander looking for the best work mouse in the market, the Logitech MX Master 3 is definitely one to check out.