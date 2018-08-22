A colour inkjet printer that is music to your ears

The HP Amp is a colour inkjet printer with built-in Bluetooth speakers.

It allows you to enjoy your favourite tunes while waiting for documents to print. And there is no more need to buy an extra pair of Bluetooth speakers that take up precious tabletop space.

On first look, it resembles any other compact colour inkjet printer. But look closer and you will notice that its top surface looks like speaker grilles. This is where the Bluetooth speakers are.

With its built-in microphone, the Amp is also a speakerphone for your paired smartphone.

At the front of the printer is a row of rubberised buttons for call, volume increase and decrease, play/pause and Bluetooth-pairing functions.

Near the rear of the top panel are a power button and an LCD screen that shows information such as ink levels, as well as a pair of touch-sensitive buttons for functions such as cancelling print jobs and turning on wireless connectivity.

SPECS PRICE: $169 CONNECTIVITY: USB 2.0, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi PRINTING SPEED: 7.8 monochrome pages per minute/5.5 colour pages per minute PAPER SIZE: Up to A4 WEIGHT: 2.6kg

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 3/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

A USB port at the top left lets you charge your smartphone - handy if the printer is sitting on your desk.

Pairing the printer with a smartphone is a cinch. Simply press the Bluetooth-pairing button and select the HP Amp from the Bluetooth menu of your smartphone.

You can stream music from apps such as Apple Music and Spotify. The sound quality is surprisingly good, with clear vocals and nice mids. However, I found the bass lacking punch.

When there is an incoming call, the music will fade off for you to answer the call. The music will resume after you finish the call. Voice quality is good - I could be heard loudly and clearly by my caller.

On the downside, the Bluetooth connection is only for music streaming. You cannot use Bluetooth for printing.

For wireless printing, you need to connect either the printer to your home Wi-Fi network or the device you are printing from to the printer's Wi-Fi network.

Once connected, the printer was quick to print out the first page - about 15 seconds if printing in A4 monochrome and about 18 seconds in A4 colour.

On paper, the HP Amp can print up to 7.8 monochrome pages per min (ppm) and 5.5 colour ppm. Mileage will vary depending on the kind of documents.

In my tests, it printed 12 monochrome (text-only) pages in 70 seconds and 12 colour pages (text with pictures) in 4 minutes 15 seconds.

As the HP Amp is an inkjet printer, it is more suitable for occasional rather than heavy-duty printing.

• Verdict: The HP Amp is a convenient speaker-printer for those who need the occasional printout.