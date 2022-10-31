Online Safety Bill to tackle key risks first, will evolve as situations change: Josephine Teo

Laws to tackle online harms should address the most urgent issues first and broaden over time to tackle specific concerns, said panellists at a dialogue on online safety and inclusivity.
In her opening speech at the session on Monday, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said the proposed Online Safety Bill, which will be debated in Parliament in November, will be rolled out iteratively and evolve as the risks shift.
Under the proposed Bill, social media services with significant reach in Singapore, such as Facebook and Twitter, will need to implement measures to limit local users’ exposure to harmful content and be more accountable to users.
Failure to do so may attract a fine of up to $1 million, or a direction to have their services blocked here.
The Infocomm Media Development Authority will also be empowered to issue orders to block and remove egregious content online if it is accessed by local users on major social media platforms.
Mrs Teo said on Monday at the Dentons Rodyk Dialogue at the Singapore Management University (SMU): “We believe a targeted approach of having fit-for-purpose laws work better for us. If we attempt to cover all issues with just one single law, this will likely come at the cost of tools being too blunt.”
She added that proposed measures include only the key risks that Singaporeans are concerned with regarding online content and do not attempt to cover all issues.
Some key issues highlighted by the public are cyber bullying and explicit sexual content, according to findings of a public consultation published in September.
“We fully expect that (the Bill) will evolve as the risks in the online domain shift. Should the codes of practice need to be updated upon implementation, we will do so,” Mrs Teo said.
“Our focus is now on social media services, given their significant reach and risks. As a next step, we will determine how best to tackle harmful content on other types of online communication services.”
SMU law professor Locknie Hsu, who was one of the panellists, told The Straits Times the approach to crafting the Online Safety Bill gives Singapore the time to adapt the rules and make it more relevant.
She said in a keynote speech that online safety is crucial to protect users amid the digitalisation and the growth of the metaverse, but cautioned that regulations can come in the way of innovation.
“This is a delicate balancing act. If the regulations are too heavy or inappropriate, it might stifle innovation or squelch something that has potential,” said Prof Hsu.
But some concerns – such as child pornography – are not negotiable and require the heavy hand of law to prevent, she added.
Speaking to ST, she cited the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, which lets financial players experiment with emerging products or services while the authorities consider suitable regulatory requirements for the enterprise.
Prof Hsu said: “This is an example of a nice balance that allows innovation to flourish while the authorities make a decision on the level of regulatory oversight.”
Another panellist, IT services and consulting firm Affinidi chief executive Glenn Gore, said social media has created unforeseen consequences, such as echo chambers, fake news and toxic online behaviours.
The panellists discussed the planned relaxation of censorship on Twitter and the formation of a council for content moderation that was announced after its new owner, Mr Elon Musk, acquired the social media giant on Oct 27.
Twitter content is challenging to regulate as the platform has a “confusing” mix of anonymous voices and verified users, said Mr Gore, who cautioned against blanket rules for content.
While anonymity allows netizens to raise concerns on social issues without fear of persecution, it has also encouraged toxic online behaviours, he said.
He added that there is an imbalance in regulating verified users, as the impact of Tweets by regular users and powerful voices is not equal.
Citing an example, Mr Gore said: “When you’re the president of the United States spreading deliberately fake news globally, there is an impact and a responsibility to that. It is not an equal voice.
“So when we talk about content moderation, it is not as simple as a panel having some blanket rules and saying that everyone is equal. In some ways, that is an incredibly unfair statement.”
He called for clarity on how content moderation decisions are made and the rules that govern the platform.