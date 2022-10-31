Online Safety Bill to tackle key risks first, will evolve as situations change: Josephine Teo

Laws to tackle online harms should address the most urgent issues first and broaden over time to tackle specific concerns, said panellists at a dialogue on online safety and inclusivity.

In her opening speech at the session on Monday, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said the proposed Online Safety Bill, which will be debated in Parliament in November, will be rolled out iteratively and evolve as the risks shift.

Under the proposed Bill, social media services with significant reach in Singapore, such as Facebook and Twitter, will need to implement measures to limit local users’ exposure to harmful content and be more accountable to users.

Failure to do so may attract a fine of up to $1 million, or a direction to have their services blocked here.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority will also be empowered to issue orders to block and remove egregious content online if it is accessed by local users on major social media platforms.

Mrs Teo said on Monday at the Dentons Rodyk Dialogue at the Singapore Management University (SMU): “We believe a targeted approach of having fit-for-purpose laws work better for us. If we attempt to cover all issues with just one single law, this will likely come at the cost of tools being too blunt.”

She added that proposed measures include only the key risks that Singaporeans are concerned with regarding online content and do not attempt to cover all issues.

Some key issues highlighted by the public are cyber bullying and explicit sexual content, according to findings of a public consultation published in September.

“We fully expect that (the Bill) will evolve as the risks in the online domain shift. Should the codes of practice need to be updated upon implementation, we will do so,” Mrs Teo said.

“Our focus is now on social media services, given their significant reach and risks. As a next step, we will determine how best to tackle harmful content on other types of online communication services.”

SMU law professor Locknie Hsu, who was one of the panellists, told The Straits Times the approach to crafting the Online Safety Bill gives Singapore the time to adapt the rules and make it more relevant.

She said in a keynote speech that online safety is crucial to protect users amid the digitalisation and the growth of the metaverse, but cautioned that regulations can come in the way of innovation.

“This is a delicate balancing act. If the regulations are too heavy or inappropriate, it might stifle innovation or squelch something that has potential,” said Prof Hsu.

But some concerns – such as child pornography – are not negotiable and require the heavy hand of law to prevent, she added.