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No change to mobile plan price until completion of M1-StarHub merger in 2027

The proposed entity will have Starhub and M1 in the full-service space with bundle packages and physical retail fronts.

SINGAPORE - Mobile plan prices offered by StarHub and M1 and their sub-brands will remain unchanged in 2027, until the merger between both telcos is completed following regulatory approval.

Any price changes are subject to a public consultation, which will be held after submissions have been made to the regulator by Nov 25, said StarHub’s chief executive Nikhil Eapen during an analyst briefing on Nov 24.

The all-shares deal worth $1.1 billion, announced on Nov 24, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.

If approved, the combined entity will oversee 4.1 million mobile customers and over 750,000 broadband customers under their portfolio which also includes giga, Circles.Life, MyRepublic, and eight.

Each of those brands are very carefully and deliberately targeted at different segment of customers to fully serve the needs of Singaporeans, said StarHub’s incoming chief executive Matt Williams during the briefing.

The proposed entity will have StarHub and M1 in the full-service space with bundle packages and physical retail fronts, while digital-first bands such as giga!, Circles.Life and MyRepublic focus on app-native customers. Eight and Maxx serve those looking for no-frills, affordable telco plans.

“At this point, our intention is to leave things as they are, because our first priority is to make sure that all of those customers stay with us, and that we build the businesses together,” said Williams, adding that the telcos will ensure that customer experience will not be affected.

“At the moment, each of those brands is successfully addressing different groups of customers. In each of those customer groups, we’re also seeing increasingly strong performance.”

Current customers will also retain their existing plans, services, and points of contact.

The combination of these brands, network operations, mobile sites, and infrastructure also seeks to provide customers with improved connectivity and a wider range of services, said Williams.

However, he added that long-term plans for pricing and plans remain undecided.

The combined StarHub-M1’s 4.1 million mobile subscribers will still trail market leader Singtel’s 4.5 million, while Simba Telecom remains the smallest full-fledged telco with nearly 1.5 million mobile users.

On Nov 24, StarHub also announced that it had exercised its call option to acquire the Singapore operations of mobile virtual network operation Circles.Life.

M1’s parent company Keppel had been on the market for a new buyer for Singapore’s third-largest telco, following a failed acquisition by Australia-backed telco Simba earlier in 2026.

Before Simba’s proposed acquisition of M1 fell through, the telcos had committed to retaining current prices for existing mobile subscribers for at least two years after the consolidation had wrapped up.

StarHub’s Eapen declined to share if the new merged entity will commit to any similar plans, adding that future plans will be clearer following the public consultation.

If the consolidation is approved by regulators, the new combined entity will have 41% revenue market share in the mobile subscriber segment. It will also control over 7,000 mobile sites and more than 13,000km of fibre cables in network infrastructure.

The StarHub -M1 entity will be expected to generate savings by cutting down on duplicates, such as mobile sites and IT systems.

“Some of these mobile sites are (located) very close together, and so as we do the planning of the networks, we don’t need all of those sites next to each other,” said Williams.

Other duplicate systems that will be cut down include IT systems run internally within StarHub and M1.

He added: “It’s going to take quite a lot of work, and so the combined organisations over the next one of two years will be very focused on bringing those things together to create an integrated business.”

By FY2030, once the duplicate sites and systems are fully shut down, the business will be operating at a permanently lower cost base that saves $110 million every year after. This is net of the upfront costs required to execute the integration.

Asked about potential layoffs, Williams said that the telcos are currently focused on closing the deal, and have no plans to reduce employee headcount at the moment. The combined entity will have around 2,700 employees.

“But this is a coming together of businesses. As we go further out, that is something that we’ll look at very carefully,” said Williams. “We will make sure that we work through that in a very deliberate way, following the appropriate guidelines.”