New products, Nov 21, 2018: Beats Mickey Mouse Solo3, Uniq Terra and more

Beats Mickey Mouse Solo3

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$449

If you are a Mickey Mouse fan looking for a pair of wireless over-ear headphones, the new Mickey Mouse edition of the Beats Solo3 is ideal for you.

With Mickey Mouse in his iconic pose on these grey headphones' exterior, everyone will know who your favourite cartoon character is. You also get a custom case and a Mickey Mouse 90th-anniversary enamel pin.

Uniq Terra

AIRPODS CASE

$29

Protect the charging case of your Apple AirPods against scratches with the Uniq Terra.

This form-fitting leather case covers the AirPods' case from top to bottom, but does not hinder the latter's open-and-close snap action. A cut-out at the bottom exposes the Lightning port for charging.

The Terra is available in red, blue, green and black.

Prism+ X490

PC MONITOR

$1,988, available this month

Whether you are a gamer or a working professional, the Prism+ X490 PC monitor by local gaming laptop-maker Aftershock could help you up your game.

The 49-inch Qled monitor with a resolution of 3,840 x 1,080 pixels is essentially two 27-inch full high-definition displays combined into one. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz, a peak brightness of 400nits and a 120 per cent coverage of sRGB colour profile.

UniStrong UT10

RUGGED SMARTPHONE

$1,599

The UniStrong UT10 smartphone has been tested to meet rigid US military durability standards. This Android 8.0 phone has also been tested to withstand drops from a height of 1.5m and can function in conditions of up to 60 deg C. The dual-SIM phone has a 6-inch full high-definition display, 32GB of internal storage and an 8,000mAh battery for long battery life.

RHA CL2 Planar

WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$1,588

The RHA CL2 Planar is the world's first wireless headphones to use planar magnetic technology, according to its maker. Each earbud of these neckband-style, in-ear headphones uses a 10mm driver - consisting of a planar coil and a 16μm (micrometer) diaphragm suspended over two matched magnetic fields - for high-fidelity audio.

KEF LSX

WIRELESS SPEAKERS

$1,899

High-end audio equipment-maker KEF has launched a new compact two-speaker wireless audio system, the LSX. It features KEF's Uni-Q driver array that is said to significantly improve stereo sound over a wide listening area. The LSX sports four Class-D amplifiers - two 30W and two 70W - and two dedicated twin digital-to-analog converters for pristine signals from source to output. Apart from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the LSX has auxiliary audio and optical input ports.

Compiled by Trevor Tan