New products, May 22, 2019: TP-Link Kasa Cam KC120, Tecware Nexus Evo and more

TP-Link Kasa Cam KC120

IP CAMERA

$99

Install the TP-Link Kasa Cam KC120 and enjoy peace of mind when you are not at home.

It streams 1,080p video and provides two-way audio to your smartphone via its Kasa app (available on Android and iOS), so you can keep an eye on your house from anywhere. It also starts recording each time it senses motion or sound and stores the footage in the cloud for up to two days.

Tecware Nexus Evo

PC CASING

$69

The Tecware Nexus Evo is a compact ATX mid-tower case for do-it-yourself PC enthusiasts.

It cuts a striking look with its angular front panel, clear tempered glass side panel, side mesh vents and RGB lighting.

Three 120mm fans - two in front and one at the rear - cool the PC.

It also comes with two modular solid-state drive trays, multiple cable-routing holes and ample room for cable management.

Master & Dynamic MW07 Cherry Blossom

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$459

New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic has released a cherry blossom-inspired version of its MW07 true wireless in-ear headphones.

It features a pink exterior and an exclusive sakura floral design, but is otherwise the same MW07 with 10mm Beryllium drivers for superior audio output.

It comes with a sleek stainless steel charging case that provides an additional 10.5 hours of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

GPS RUNNING WATCH

$529

The new Forerunner 245 Music GPS running watch not only tracks your runs, but also offers personalised training and recovery insights.

Its Body Battery feature helps you to plan your workouts by gauging your energy reserves.

Also, the watch can store up to 500 songs, so you can listen to your favourite music via a pair of Bluetooth headphones (not included) during your runs without having to take your smartphone along.

Wacom Intuos Pro Small

PEN TABLET

$369

The Wacom Intuos Pro Small pen tablet is for artists who need precision in their work.

Featuring Wacom's precise Pro Pen 2 stylus with more than 8,000 pen pressure levels, it has a natural pen-on-paper feel as well as pen tilt sensitivity.

Furthermore, the tablet's small footprint, Bluetooth connectivity and battery-free pen technology allow artists to work anywhere.

Dyson Pure Cool Me

HOME APPLIANCE

$499, available from next month

Enjoy cleaner, cooler air anywhere with Dyson's first personal air purifying fan, the Pure Cool Me.

It is said to capture 99.95 per cent of particle pollutants in the air. It employs the Dyson Core Flow technology, which creates a steady stream of purified air and allows you to direct airflow to where you need it.

Compiled by Trevor Tan