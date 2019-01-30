New products, Jan 30, 2019: LG ArtCool Plus, Honor Watch Magic and more

LG ArtCool Plus

HOME APPLIANCE

From $2,588

The latest LG ArtCool Plus series of air-conditioners comes with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing it to be remotely controlled through the LG SmartThinQ app (available for Android and iOS) on smartphones.

For instance, you can turn on the air-conditioning when you are on your way home and return to a cool and comfortable house. You will also never have to worry about forgetting to turn off the air-con anymore.

Honor Watch Magic

SMARTWATCH

$199

Honor has launched its first smartwatch in Singapore with Watch Magic. It measures 9.8mm thick, weighs 32.5g and comes with a 1.2-inch round Amoled touchscreen with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. It has built-in GPS to track runs and a heart-rate monitor that monitors your health whether you are working out or sleeping. It is also water-resistant to 50m.

FiiO M6

PORTABLE AUDIO PLAYER

$279





The FiiO M6 is a small portable audio player with a 3.2-inch touchscreen display that supports a wide range of high-quality wireless audio formats, such as LDAC, HWA, aptX HD and Bluetooth SBC/AAC.

It runs a customised version of Android OS and comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for accessing music-streaming services as well as playing music over the DLNA standard. It also doubles as a USB digital-to-analog converter, supporting up to 192kHz/24-bit decoding when connected to a computer.

Wacom Cintiq 16

PEN DISPLAY

$888, available from Feb 11





Designed for artists and creative professionals, the Wacom Cintiq 16 is a pen display with a full high-definition touchscreen.

It has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt response, giving artists precision and accuracy akin to drawing on paper. It also incorporates Wacom's Electro Magnetic Resonance technology, which means the pen battery never needs to be charged. Compatible with both PC and Mac, the Cintiq 16 works with many apps from Adobe, Autodesk, Corel and others.

Fujifilm GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR

LENS

$2,999, available from Feb 14





This is the first zoom lens designed for Fujifilm's GFX medium-format mirrorless camera series. When attached to a GFX camera body, the GF 100-200mm f/5.6 lens has a 35mm equivalent focal range of 79mm to 158mm (due to the camera's 0.79x crop factor).

The lens is also weather-sealed and weighs just 1.05kg, making it ideal for outdoor and landscape photographers who brave the elements for that perfect shot.

Days Gone Collector's Edition

VIDEO GAME

$219.90, available from April 26





Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a future after a deadly global pandemic. You play as Deacon, a drifter and bounty hunter trying to survive while exploring the vast and hostile regions of the United States' Pacific Northwest desert on a motorcycle.

This collector's edition includes the PS4-exclusive game, a statue of Deacon and his motorcycle as well as other goodies such as decals, collectors' pins and a mini art-book.

Compiled by Trevor Tan