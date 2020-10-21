New Products

Sharp Aquos (4T-C80CL1X) TV

ANDROID TV

$9,999

Sharp's latest Aquos UHD Android TV comes with Deep Chroma Display technology that is said to showcase real colours through its 123 per cent wider colour gamut.

Its mammoth 80-inch 4K display is said to reproduce high dynamic range (HDR) even for non-HDR content.

With its X4 Master Engine Pro II processor, it is suppposed to keep details of the source when upscaled to 4K content from standard-and high-definition sources.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

LAPTOP

From $1,599

The lightest version of this 13.3-inch laptopweighs just 966g.

It comes with a 16:10 display and has a sleek design, with a thin profile of just 14.25mm. Yet, the laptop is said to be rugged, having been subjected to nine American military-grade tests for durability.

The laptop features the latest 11th-generation Intel Core processor, Wi-Fi 6 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for speedy transfers and fast charging. Its high-capacity 50Wh battery allows up to 13 hours of productivity.

Belkin Soundform Elite

SMART SPEAKER

$499

This is a speaker that wirelessly charges your smartphone and is integrated with Google Assistant.

You can juice up your phone on the speaker while streaming music to it.

The speaker comes with French premium audio brand Devialet's acoustic architecture for high-fidelity sound output.

Razer x Pokemon Hammerhead True Wireless Pikachu Limited Edition

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$219.90

The Razer x Pokemon true wireless in-ear headphones (TWH) have finally arrived here. This pair of TWH was sold out almost immediately when it was made available in China in April.

It features two bright yellow earbuds with the motifs of Pikachu - the highly popular Pokemon. The accompanying charging case is in the form of a Pokeball.

A must-have for any Pokemon fan.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$1,300

Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen has launched the Beoplay H95 wireless over-ear headphones to celebrate its 95th anniversary.

The H95 comes in an aluminium frame, has an oval over-ear design with soft lambskin ear cushions, and a revamped headband finished with memory foam for long-lasting comfort.

The headphones have 40mm titanium drivers and offer active noise cancellation. A combination of touch control and mechanical dials provides an intuitive user interface.

Ruhens MonoEco Water Purifier

HOME APPLIANCE

From $747.93

The water purifier's micro antioxidant carbon filter is said to reduce sediment particles and remove chlorine and odour, while its nanofact plus filter supposedly removes water contaminants, bacteria and viruses.

The MonoEco can also use water pressure instead of electricity to dispense water.

And at just 11.5cm wide, the tank-less purifier is compact enough to fit on a small kitchen countertop.

Compiled by Trevor Tan