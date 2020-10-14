New Products

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

SMARTPHONE

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Xiaomi's flagship smartphone Mi 10T Pro puts many of its contemporaries to shame.

It features a 6.67-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz - compared with the 60Hz of conventional displays - for a smooth browsing and gaming experience.

In addition to its 20-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera, the Mi 10T Pro also has a rear triple-camera system, consisting of a whopping 108MP wide-angle camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro camera.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ2)

TWO-IN-ONE TABLET PC

From $2,248

Featuring Microsoft's latest SQ2 processor, the second-generation Surface Pro X is said to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life and improved performance over its predecessor.

It retains the original's sleek design with two USB-C ports and an almost edge-to-edge 13-inch touchscreen display (2,880 x 1,920 pixels).

With the optional Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen Bundle ($429), you can easily toggle the Surface Pro X between tablet and laptop modes.

BenQ Zowie XL2546K

GAMING MONITOR

$799

Many gaming monitors have a refresh rate of 144Hz, much faster than the 60Hz of conventional monitors.

But the 24-inch BenQ Zowie XL2546K monitor features a super-high refresh rate of up to 240Hz, with 0.5 milliseconds of grey-to-grey response time to minimise motion blur and screen tearing.

It offers flicker-free and low blue-light technologies for eye comfort, even during long periods of gaming.

Samsung SSD 980 Pro

SOLID-STATE DRIVE

$129 (250GB), $219 (500GB), $359 (1TB)

This is Samsung's first consumer PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), which has been optimised to handle data-intensive applications.

The SSD 980 Pro is said to offer sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB per second and 5,000MB per second respectively, as well as random read and write speeds of up to 1 million input/output operations per second - up to two times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSD and up to 12.7 times faster than standard SSD.

Aukey Basix Pro PB-WL03S

POWER BANK

$89.90

If you stream a lot on the go, you will need a good power bank and the Aukey Basix Pro PB-WL03S is a good option.

This 20,000mAh power bank features a wireless charging pad with a front phone rest and a rear flip-out stand to prop your phone at an optimised viewing angle.

It has a USB-C input-output port and a USB-A output port, so you can charge up to three devices at once. A digital LED display shows the battery level and charging status.

Nokia E3200

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$129.90

Nokia might be better known for its mobile phones, but it is also entering the true wireless in-ear headphones market with the E3200.

The E3200's earbuds are rated at IPX5, meaning they are rain-and sweat-resistant, and ideal for workouts. Each earbud weighs only 4g and you will hardly notice you are wearing them.

The earbuds can last for five hours of music playback, plus an additional 12 hours of play time with the charging case.

Compiled by Trevor Tan