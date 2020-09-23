New Products

Philips 8200 Series

TELEVISION

From $1,099 The 8200 Series is the latest 4K ultra high-definition Android TV from Philips. Available in four screen sizes of 50, 55, 65 and 70 inches, it features HDR10+ high-dynamic-range video format for more accurate colours and deeper blacks.

Being an Android TV, it has access to a wide variety of apps on Google Play Store and Google Assistant, so you can tell the TV to play Netflix or ask it about the weather.

Jabra Speak 750

SPEAKER PHONE

$518 With many people working from home and doing video-conferencing meetings, Jabra's latest professional speakerphone might just be a useful tool.

The Speak 750's premium audio system is said to pick up sounds seamlessly, while its full duplex audio feature allows both sides of the conversation to be transmitted at the same time.

Thus, this speakerphone allows everyone in the room to speak and be heard simultaneously. It can also be paired with up to eight devices and connect to two devices at the same time.

Viewsonic M1 Mini Plus

MINI PROJECTOR

$389 This portable projector allows you to project your favourite shows anywhere. The compact palm-size cinema projector weighs a mere 300g, but is capable of projecting a 40-inch screen with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels from a distance of only 1.1m.

It comes with myriad connectivity options including an HDMI port, a USB-A port, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. A built-in battery offers up to 11/2 hours of playback.

SuperSolid XG340R Ultimate

GAMING MONITOR

$1,199 Local monitor-maker SuperSolid has launched an affordable curved gaming monitor.

The XG340R Ultimate's 1500R curvature is designed to fit the natural convex of the human eye, while its 34-inch (3,440 x 1,440 pixels) matt display offers wide coverage for gaming and productivity needs.

It boosts a 144Hz refresh rate with one-millisecond response time to keep frames sharp. The connections include a DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 1.4 ports.

Energea Fibratough

USB-C-TO-LIGHTNING CABLE

$29.90 You might be washing your hands regularly, but how often do you clean your device cables?

With the Energea Fibratough cable, you do not have to worry about bacteria on the surface. The cable material has anti-microbial nano silver ions that are said to eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of harmful surface pathogens.

Apart from the USB-C-to-Lightning connection, the Fibratough is also available in USB-A-to-Lightning option.

Creative Pebble V3

DESKTOP SPEAKERS

$59 If you are looking for an affordable pair of speakers for your work-from-home set-up, the Creative Pebble V3 is a good option.

The speakers feature a 45-degree elevated driver design, specifically angled to offer users a better listening experience.

Their custom-tuned 2.25-inch full-range drivers are said to provide louder and richer audio than their predecessor, according to Creative. They come with a 3.5mm jack port and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Compiled by Trevor Tan