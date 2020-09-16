New Products

Sony aa7s III

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$4,899 (body only), available from Oct 1

Sony's video-centric aa7s mirrorless camera series finally gets a new model after five years.

The Mark III comes with a 12-megapixel back-illuminated image sensor, Sony's Bionz XR image processor and five-axis in-body stabilisation. It can capture ultra high-definition 4K footage at up to 120 frames per second and offers high ISO sensitivity of up to ISO 409,600.

Its wide-area autofocusing (AF) feature uses intelligent tracking and on-sensor phase-detection AF to cover most of the frame for images that are always sharp.

Poco X3 NFC

SMARTPHONE

From $329

The Poco X3 NFC is a mid-range smartphone with flagship features. It uses Qualcomm's latest and most powerful 700-series 4G chip - the Snapdragon 732G - for fast performance.

Its 6.67-inch display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which even some flagship models lack, as well as a 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth swipes and fluid gaming performance.

It has a 20-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera and a rear quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth-sensing camera.

Razer Naga Pro

GAMING MOUSE

$229.90

If you are a PC gamer who plays different genres of games, the Razer Naga Pro gaming mouse might be what you need.

Its modular design allows three different magnetic side plates to be attached to its left side for different games.

The two-button plate provides precision in first-person shooter games and the six-button plate is ergonomically designed for battle royale and multiplayer online battle arena games.

The 12-button plate is ideal for massively multiplayer online and real-time strategy games that need many macros and functions.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro

THUNDERBOLT 3 HUB

$599

If your laptop needs to connect to multiple devices - such as a monitor, smartphone, printer and hard drive - check out the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro.

Compatible with both Mac and Windows machines with a Thunderbolt 3 port, it has a 170W power supply unit that not only powers the dock but also charges the connected laptop (up to 85W) via a Thunderbolt 3 cable. When connected, it gives a laptop five USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a DisplayPort, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG Tone Free FN6

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$268

The Tone Free FN6 - LG's first pair of true wireless in-ear headphones - is tuned by British high-performance audio products maker Meridian Audio.

The headphones are said to re-create a realistic sound stage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers. In addition, the charging case has built-in ultra-violet (UV) light to sanitise the earbuds while charging them.

With their IPX4 rating for protection against rain and sweat, you can wear them while working out. They are available in black and white.

Energea Sterapac

HANDHELD UV SANITISER AND POWERBANK

$79

This is not just a power bank for mobile devices - it is also a handheld UV sanitiser.

It has a 9,000mAh lithium-ion battery, with a USB-C input/output port and a USB-A output port. Its sanitiser chamber, which has six UV LED lights, can sanitise small items such as keys, thumb drives and AirPods.

The chamber has a flap that can be flipped open to direct the UV light to disinfect surfaces and a toothbrush head can be inserted from the side to be sanitised.

Compiled by Trevor Tan