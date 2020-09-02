New Products

Fitbit Sense

SMARTWATCH

$488, available late this month

Fitbit's advanced health smartwatch, Sense, comes with myriad healthcentric features.

It can measure electrodermal activity - an indicator of the body's response to stress - and monitor the heart rate for signs of atrial fibrillation (this feature is pending approval).

It can also track skin temperature over time to identify body changes. It also features built-in GPS to track outdoor runs, with more than 20 exercise modes to choose from.

Kyla Gen 2 Smart WiFi Ceiling Light

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

$99

This slim, elegant smart ceiling light works wirelessly via Wi-Fi, allowing users to control it using the Kyla app (available on Android and iOS) from anywhere - even outside the home.

It is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants, so users can "tell" the light to switch on or off.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$378, available from Sept 8 via Microsoft Store

Unlike most wireless over-ear headphones, which are designed for mobile devices, Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2 is designed for PCs.

And with its Swift pairing feature, users can connect it to a Windows 10 PC right out of the box.

Its ear cups can be rotated 180 degrees and its lightweight ear pads provide all-day comfort. It also has 13 levels of active noise cancellation that can be changed easily using the on-ear dials. The headphones will be available in two colours: grey and black.

WD My Passport SSD

EXTERNAL HARD DRIVE

$189 (500GB), $329 (1TB) and $599 (2TB, availability to be confirmed)

Looking for a fast, stylish external solid-state drive (SSD)? Check out WD's new My Passport SSD.

It has a compact metallic design and is equipped with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology, offering fast reading and writing speeds of up to 1,050MB and 1,000MB per second, respectively. It also features shock and drop resistance from up to 1.98m. It will be available in grey, blue, red and gold; and in three storage capacities from 500GB to 2TB.

Garmin Tacx Neo Bike Smart

SMART BIKE TRAINER

$4,449

If you enjoy cycling but prefer not to battle the elements - or the pandemic - the Tacx Neo smart bike trainer by Garmin could be what you need.

It simulates real-life outdoor rides with characteristics such as dynamic inertia, road feel and gear feel.

Experience different road surfaces, such as cobblestone, with realistic-feeling gear changes from the comfort of your home. Its built-in fans even adjust the strength of the wind depending on rider speed.

The bike trainer is compatible with training apps such as Swift and TrainerRoad, via Bluetooth and ANT+.

Moft Z

FOLDABLE LAPTOP STAND

$89.90

The Moft Z is no ordinary laptop stand. With its origami-inspired design, it provides four modes for sitting and one for standing when perched on a desk.

It can be tilted 25 or 35 degrees when you are typing on your laptop, 45 degrees for a work set-up with a mouse and external keyboard, and 60 degrees when you are browsing the Web or watching Netflix on smaller devices such as tablets.

It can also be turned into a 25.4cm-tall stand if you prefer to stand while working.

Compiled by Trevor Tan