New Products

Apple iMac 5K (27-inch, 2020)

ALL-IN-ONE PC

From $2,599

Apple's all-in-one iMac gets a major update, with the 27-inch model now featuring the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors, from the six-core i5 to the 10-core i9, as well as the AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics processing unit.

Its 27-inch 5K display now features True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts colour temperature to match ambient lighting. You can also upgrade the display to a nano-texture glass option for reduced glare. Furthermore, all variants of the iMac 5K now come with solid-state drives.

Oppo Watch

SMARTWATCH

$299 (41mm) and $399 (46mm), available from Saturday

The Oppo Watch - the Chinese tech company's first smartwatch - is powered by Google's Wear OS smartwatch operating system and comes in two sizes.

The 46mm model (left) is said to have the world's first flexible dual-curved display on a smartwatch with its 1.91-inch Amoled screen, while the 41mm model has a 1.6-inch rigid Amoled screen. Both come with a built-in heart-rate monitor and GPS to track runs, swims and other physical activities as well as sleep.

Vivo X50 Pro 5G

SMARTPHONE

$1,099, available from Saturday

This Android smartphone has a feature not seen in many other smartphones. Its 48-megapixel (MP) main rear camera has a gimbal system to reduce camera shake, thereby allowing you to take clear photos and videos when in motion.

Its quad rear camera system also includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera and a 13MP portrait camera. A 32MP front-facing camera lets you take high-resolution selfies. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the X50 Pro 5G offers smooth multitasking, while its 6.56-inch display has a high refresh rate of 90Hz.

Logitech Pro X Lightspeed

WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET

$329, available this month

Designed with the help of top e-sports athletes, the Logitech Pro X Lightspeed gaming headset is engineered for the best gaming performance. Its Pro-G 50mm drivers are said to deliver clear sound imaging, while its 7.1 surround sound offers great positional and distance awareness.

It also has Logitech's professionalgrade 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless technology for minimal lag, while its battery lasts more than 20 hours on a single charge.

Harman Kardon Fly TWS

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$299

The Harman Kardon Fly TWS stands out both in looks and sound.

The earbuds of this pair of true wireless in-ear headphones have a classy leather-like exterior, while its 5.8mm drivers are said to offer a rich and premium sound.

It supports Google's Fast Pair feature, allowing it to be connected to your Android smartphone the moment you take the earbuds out of the charging case. Thecharging case adds 14 hours of playback to the earbuds' six-hour battery life.

ViewSonic TD1655

PORTABLE MONITOR

$449

Need to buy a monitor for your work-from-home setup, but worry it might become a white elephant after you return to work in the office? Check out the ViewSonic TD1655 portable monitor.

This 15.6-inch full high-definition (1,920 by 1,080 pixels) portable touchscreen monitor allows you to have a second screen for your laptop anywhere you go. It comes with two USB-C ports, so you can use one for power and the other for transmission of video and data.

Compiled by Trevor Tan