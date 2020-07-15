New products, Jul 15, 2020: Huawei MateBook X Pro, Poco F2 Pro and more

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020

LAPTOP

$2,698, available from July 25

Huawei's flagship laptop (available on Amazon and Shopee) will be landing here soon.

This premium laptop has a 13.9-inch 3K (3,000 x 2,000 pixels) touchscreen display with a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut.

It is14.6mm thick and weighs 1.33kg, while offering a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Plus, it is no slouch when it comes to performance, featuring the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card, up to 16GB system memory and up to 1TB flash storage.

Poco F2 Pro

SMARTPHONE

$899

Dubbed a "flagship smartphone killer", the Poco F2 Pro (available on Lazada and Shopee) has premium features at an affordable price tag.

It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform that consists of the Kryo 585 octa-core processor and the Adreno 650 graphics processing unit.

It has a 6.67-inch (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Amoled display that does not have a notch, thanks to its 20-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera being a pop-up unit.

Its rear quad-camera system consists of a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera.

Creative Sxfi Gamer

GAMING HEADSET

$179

As its name implies, the Creative Sxfi Gamer gaming headset features the home-grown company's Super X-Fi (Sxfi) surround sound technology, which mimics the expansive and precise soundof a high-end multi-speaker system.

Among its prominent features are a custom-designed Kevlar USB-C cable and Creative's new Battle Mode feature, which is exclusive to this headset. This mode is said to offer superb audio projection and directionality, allowing gamers to pinpoint, say, virtual enemy positions.

Aftershock Trixel

GAMING PC

From $1,105

The Trixel is local gaming PC maker Aftershock's tribute to the eight-bit graphics era. This gaming desktop PC's chassis, from renowned case-maker InWin, features 144 LED lights on its front panel.

You can use InWin's exclusive Glow2 software to not only customise the front panel's lighting and design, but also set the panel to respond to music.

The Trixel can be configured using the latest chips from AMD or Intel and the fastest graphics cards from AMD or Nvidia.

LG UltraGear 38GN950

GAMING MONITOR

$1,999

This is the successor to the world's first in-plane switching (IPS) monitor (available on Lazada) with a response time of one millisecond launched by LG last year.

In addition, its 37.5-inch 21:9 IPS curved display has a refresh rate of 144Hz (overclockable to 160Hz) and a high resolution of 3,840 x 1,600 pixels, and provides more than 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

It supports both the Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies, so you can use the monitor with either Nvidia or AMD graphics card for a smooth and lag-free graphics performance.

Canon EOS R6

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Pricing to be confirmed, available in the third quarter

It might not be Canon's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, but the EOS R6 could be the camera that most photographers need.

Its 20-megapixel full-frame image sensor is capable of shooting 4K 60p and full high-definition 120p videos.

It has in-body image stabilisation and its shooting speed goes up to 12 frames per second (fps) using its mechanical shutter (up to 20fps using its electronic shutter).

Plus, you can compose your photos using either the vari-angle LCD screen or the 3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder.

Compiled by Trevor Tan