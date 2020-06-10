New Products

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition

SMARTPHONE/WEARABLES COMBO

$3,388, available from Saturday

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition is perfect for fashionistas. This limited-edition item consists of the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, Galaxy Bud+ true wireless in-ear headphones and Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch - all custom designed to feature the American fashion designer's signature red, white and navy brand colours. The Z Flip smartphone reveals more of the brand's elements when unfolded, such as the Iconic Blinds motif - a major aesthetic in Thom Browne's designs - which appears onscreen when the phone is turned on or off, as well as custom Thom Browne wallpapers.

Huawei MatePad Pro

TABLET

$898

With an ultra-narrow 4.9mm bezel around its 10.8-inch display, the MatePad Pro has the world's highest screen-to-body ratio in a tablet, according to Huawei.

This Android tablet, which features Huawei's flagship Kirin 990 chip and a 7,250mAh battery, is also said to be the world's first tablet to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It can be paired with the optional Huawei M-Pencil stylus or the optional Smart Magnetic Keyboard for added productivity.

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2020)

GAMING LAPTOP

From $3,799, available from June 18

Built for gamers, designers and developers, the new Razer Blade Pro 17 features the 10th-generation eight-core Intel Core i7-10875H processor and supports graphics cards up to the flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super.Its 17.3-inch display can be configured with different options - from one with full high-definition resolution, 300Hz refresh rate and 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut for gamers, to one with 4K resolution, a 120Hz touchscreen display and 100 per cent Adobe RGB space for content creators.

Sony ZV-1

VIDEO-BLOGGING CAMERA

$999, available this month

Designed for video bloggers, the ZV-1 is Sony's first compact camera with a side-opening rotatable LCD screen. This makes it easy to compose videos in a smartphone-friendly view while allowing connectivity of external audio accessories. It supports 4K movie recording and has in-body image stabilisation, a one-inch 20-megapixel image sensor and a 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens for beautiful bokeh, or background blur.

Marshall Uxbridge Voice

SMART SPEAKER

$399

The Uxbridge Voice smart speaker combines Marshall's classic guitar amp design with modern technologies such as far-field microphone array for noise cancellation and smart voice recognition with Google Assistant support. Thus, you can ask for weather information, set alarms and control the smart devices in your home by speaking to it. You can stream music to it via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2.

Moft Laptop Stand

LAPTOP STAND

$34.90

Hate bulky laptop stands? Consider the Moft Laptop Stand. This on-the-go stand sticks to the bottom of your laptop via adhesive, so you will not be misplacing the stand. When folded and not in use, it lays flat so you can use your laptop normally. Unfold it and it can prop your laptop up at two height levels to suit your viewing angle.

Compiled by Trevor Tan