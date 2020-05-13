New Products

Samsung The Sero 2020

TV

$3,499

The Sero 2020 is Samsung's first TV with an automated rotating 43-inch Qled display, which can switch between landscape and portrait modes. In the latter mode, you can mirror your (compatible) smartphone onto the TV and turn it into a giant phone screen to watch YouTube videos or take selfies.

When idle in portrait mode, you can choose what to display on the screen - a clock, painting or photo frame.

DJI Mavic Air 2

DRONE

$1,079, available this month

Designed to capture quality content, the new DJI Mavic Air 2 drone records 4K videos at 60 frames per second (fps) and 120fps. It shoots 1,080p slow-motion videos at up to 240fps, while its mechanical three-axis gimbal mechanism ensures smooth and stable footage.

It also shoots 12-megapixel still photos, with support for high dynamic range and automatic scene-recognition features.

BenQ TK800M

HOME PROJECTOR

$2,099

If you are looking for a home projector to play games or watch football matches when the season resumes, take a look at the BenQ TK800M.

This 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) home projector has a high brightness level at 3,000 lumens, with 96 per cent coverage of the Rec.709 colour gamut and 1,000:1 contrast ratio, allowing you to see all the colours clearly during daytime. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports and a VGA port. It is said to have a lamp life of up to 15,000 hours.

JBL Bar 9.1

WIRELESS SOUND BAR

$1,799

The Bar 9.1 is JBL's first sound bar with the Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. Its four upward-facing drivers utilise room reflections to bounce audio in all directions, while two battery-powered detachable wireless rear speakers fire sound off the ceiling and the back wall for a 3D surround sound experience.

A 10-inch subwoofer that delivers thumping bass completes the package.

It also has Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2, allowing users to stream their favourite music to the sound bar.

Moza Mirfak

VIDEO BLOGGING KIT

$159

An all-in-one kit targeted at video bloggers, the Moza Mirfak consists of a tripod, an extension pole, an LED fill light, a microphone and a phone holder. The last item has three hotshoe mounts on its top, so you can attach the fill light and the microphone to ensure you can be seen and heard clearly. The fill light has six levels of brightness, with adjustable warm and cold colours.

Uniq Aereo Plus

WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

$159

Looking to charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time? Consider the Uniq Aereo Plus.

This wireless charging pad supports 10W dual wireless charging for you to charge two mobile devices simultaneously, with its premium canvas leatherette surface helping to hold the devices in place. Its flippable integrated Apple Watch charging dock lets you charge the smartwatch in the landscape orientation, or Nightstand mode - useful for when your Apple Watch has a closed watch strap.

Compiled by Trevor Tan