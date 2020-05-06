New Products

Asus ROG Strix GA15 (G15DH)

GAMING DESKTOP

From $1,298

Looking for a gaming desktop to play your favourite PC games during the circuit breaker period? Consider the Asus ROG Strix GA15 (G15DH).

It uses the latest AMD Ryzen processors, with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor.

It also supports up to 32GB of system memory and can be equipped with a powerful graphics processing unit (GPU), such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, for high frame rates of up to 240 frames per second.

Toshiba Satellite Pro L40-G

LAPTOP

From $1,299

The new Toshiba Satellite Pro L40-G is equipped with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors and supports dual storage, so it can be fitted with both a hard disk drive and a solid-state drive.

Available in silver and grey, it has a 14-inch non-reflective display and weighs 1.49kg. It also has a highdefinition webcam with a shutter slider, so you can cover the webcam after your video-conference call. Its battery life is rated at nine hours.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

SMARTWATCH

$218

Huawei's latest sports-centric smartwatch, the Watch GT 2e, can automatically detect six different workouts, including outdoor running, indoor walking and elliptical training.

It has a 1.39-inch round touchscreen display, built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor and a blood oxygen saturation monitoring function.

Using Huawei's Kirin A1 chip, which is designed for wearables, it balances performance and power efficiency with a two-week battery life. The smartwatch supports both Android and iOS smartphones.

1More EHD9001TA

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$329

1More's latest true wireless in-ear headphones, the EHD9001TA, has two levels of active noise cancellation (ANC). ANC Level 1 provides total noise cancellation; for example, during a flight. ANC Level 2 filters out ambient noise for situations such as daily commutes.

If you are exercising outdoors and need to be aware of your surroundings, there is a function to let in ambient noise. It also comes with a noise-cancelling microphone for crystal-clear phone calls.

FiiO M15

PORTABLE MUSIC PLAYER

$1,999

The M15, audio brand FiiO's latest flagship portable music player, utilises dual AK4499EQ digital-to-analog converters (DACs) - one of the top high-end DACs in the market - with a Samsung Exynos 7872 processor to deliver high-quality sound with minimal distortion.

It supports two-way LDAC lossless Bluetooth audio streaming with Qualcomm's CSR8675 flagship Bluetooth chip. It has a 5.15-inch touchscreen display and an array of audio ports, including 2.5mm, 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone jacks.

Canon Pixma TR150

WIRELESS PORTABLE PRINTER

$399 (without battery), $529 (with battery)

Hesitant to buy a printer for fear it will not be utilised at home when the circuit breaker period ends? Consider a portable printer such as the Canon Pixma TR150.

With the footprint of a keyboard and a weight of 2.1kg, this Wi-Fi-enabled printer can print up to nine monochrome pages per minute and up to 5.5 colour pages per minute.

A 1.44-inch display with control buttons at the top panel makes it easy to change print settings. It also shows important information such as battery level, ink level and Wi-Fi signal strength.

Compiled by Trevor Tan