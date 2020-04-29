New Products

Samsung Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

HOME APPLIANCE

From $669

Available in 150W and 200W models, the Samsung Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner features a digital inverter motor that optimises airflow for great suction power.

Its Jet Cyclone system uses nine separate cyclones that are said to prevent fine dust from reaching the motor to minimise suction loss.

It also comes with a wide array of attachments, including a Soft Action Brush that picks up fine dust on hard floors and a Spinning Sweeper (for the 200W model only) that features dual spinning wet pads for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping.

Swiftpoint ProPoint

WIRELESS MOUSE

$269

The Swiftpoint ProPoint mouse is not just diminutive - it is the size of a thumb - but it can also do what many mice cannot.

First, its pen-grip design is said to align the hand and wrist in a more neutral position for comfort and precision. In addition, its built-in gyro technology enables it to double as a presenter device and pointer. It can even be used to draw on the screen to highlight key points.

The mouse connects to mobile devices and laptops via Bluetooth or its own USB receiver.

Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus

PC SOUND CARD

$209

If you are a gamer who wants great audio quality, check out Creative's latest Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus sound card.

It is powered by a 122dB 32-bit/384kHz ESS Sabre32 Ultra-Class PCIe digital-to-analogue converter and features Creative's custom-designed Xamp discrete headphone bi-amplifier. It even has RGB LEDs that can be customised from a palette of 16.8 million colours.

Its Sound Blaster Command software lets you tweak the sound card for audio enhancements, such as 3D surround effects for your speakers and headsets.

Marshall Monitor II ANC

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$549

With the Marshall Monitor II ANC (active noise cancelling) over-ear headphones, controlling ambient noise is easy - just press a dedicated button to toggle the ANC function on and off. The headphones have excellent battery stamina, providing up to 30 hours of wireless playback with ANC and up to 45 hours without.

Uniq Combat for iPhone SE (2020)

PHONE CASE

$24.90

Protect your new iPhone SE (2020) with the Uniq Combat phone case.

It has a three-tier protection system comprising a shock-absorbent bumper with reinforced corners, a scratch-resistant hard exterior and an inner structure with a dense, dual-layer dense construction.

The case is said to offer protection against drops from up to a height of 3m.

Amazing Thing All-in-One UV Light Sanitiser Box

ULTRA-VIOLET BOX SANITISER

$79

This ultra-violet (UV) light box sanitiser is said to use both UV light and ozone disinfection to break down and destroy up to 99.9 per cent of known bacteria.

It has two disinfection modes: standard (30 minutes) and fast (18 minutes). It has enough space to sanitise a smartphone, smartwatch and earbuds at the same time.

Furthermore, the lid is a wireless charging pad that supports up to 10W wireless charging.

Compiled by Trevor Tan