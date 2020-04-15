New Products

Oppo Reno3 Pro

SMARTPHONE

$749

For those who love to take selfies, the Oppo Reno3 Pro is one to consider. The 6.4-inch Android smartphone comes with a dual hole-punch, front-facing camera system consisting of a 44-megapixel (MP) and a 2MP depth-sensing camera for great image details and bokeh effects.

Its rear quad-camera system consists of a 64MP wide-angle camera, a 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 2MP depth-sensing camera.

Fitbit Charge 4

FITNESS TRACKER

$248, available this month

The Charge 4 could be the most feature-packed fitness tracker from Fitbit. It features built-in GPS to track runs and walks, on top of having the step-, sleep-and heart-rate-monitoring capabilities of its predecessors.

It has an SpO2 sensor that measures blood-oxygen saturation and doubles as a smartwatch to display notifications and provide Fitbit Pay contactless payment. It has a week-long battery life.

Netgear Orbi (RBK752)

MESH WI-FI ROUTER

$799, available on Tuesday

With everyone required to stay home, now may be a good time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi.

The Netgear Orbi (RBK752) could be what you need. This Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, which comprises one router and one satellite, can handle eight Wi-Fi streams at the same time with a coverage of up to 5,000 sq ft. Even with 40 devices connected, you will still get the smoothest Wi-Fi experience everywhere in your home, according to its maker. Setting up and managing the Wi-Fi system is also a breeze with the Orbi app.

Garmin Approach S62

GPS GOLF WATCH

$749

The Garmin Approach S62 GPS golf watch is said to integrate critical course information and full-colour mapping on your wrist with its 1.3-inch colour touchscreen display.

Furthermore, it comes with several game-enhancing features, such as Hazard View, that lets you scroll through the map to know what to avoid.

It also has a Virtual Caddie feature that analyses factors such as wind speed and course layout for you to select the best club for each shot.

Cooler Master MH650

GAMING HEADSET

$149

The Cooler Master MH650 gaming headset features two 50mm neodymium drivers for premium sound, with virtual 7.1 surround-sound support for PCs.

Its swivelling ear cups and fabric mesh cushioning ensure comfort during gaming marathons, while its adjustable omni-directional boom microphone lets teammates hear you loudly and clearly.

The headset has a single USB connection for hooking up to either a PC or gaming console.

Targus Cypress EcoSmart Hero

LAPTOP BACKPACK

$149, available next month

Need a new laptop backpack? Make the eco-friendly choice with the Targus Cypress EcoSmart Hero, each made from 26 recycled plastic water bottles.

It has a padded laptop compartment that holds up to a 16-inch laptop and a main compartment for daily essentials, while its front compartment has pockets for small items such as pens and notebooks.

A front zipped pocket holds your smartphone or frequently used items.

There is a luggage pass-through trolley strap at the back.

Compiled by Trevor Tan

