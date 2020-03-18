New Products

LG gram 17 (17X90N)

LAPTOP

$2,499 (i5 version), $2,799 (i7 version)

The LG gram 17 laptop gives users the best of both worlds in power and portability. Equipped with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and the Intel Iris Plus graphics processor, it packs enough power to edit 4K videos smoothly.

Its 17-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display offers plenty of screen estate. Yet, this laptop with a magnesium-alloy body weighs just 1.35kg and measures only 17.4mm thick at its thinnest point.

Fujifilm X-T4

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Fujifilm's latest flagship mirrorless camera comes with the improvements fans have been craving.

The 26-megapixel X-T4 retains the retro-camera design of the X-T series, but features an in-body image stabilisation, or Ibis, system - the first in the series - to reduce camera shake.

There is now also a 3-inch touchscreen display that can flip out to the side and rotate for selfies and video blogging.

The camera shoots 4K videos at up to 60 frames per second (fps) and still photos at up to 20fps.

Razer Viper Mini

GAMING MOUSE

$63.90

Razer has released its smallest gaming mouse: the Viper Mini.

Designed for gamers with smaller palms, the mouse - which weighs only 61g - features Razer optical mouse switches and six programmable buttons.

Its 8,500 dots-per-inch optical sensor allows for maximum acceleration of 300 inches per second.

It supports Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, which lets users choose from 16.8 million colours.

FiiO FH1s

IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$109

The FH1s might be FiiO's new entry-level in-ear headphones, but they are no slouch. They feature 13.6mm dynamic drivers - made of a bio-polymer diaphragm driven by robust magnets - that are said to deliver clear, powerful bass.

In addition, the driver is located near the front of each earbud's armature and sits closer to the ear. This reduces high-frequency sound loss and improves treble extension, according to FiiO.

TP-Link Deco X60

MESH WI-FI ROUTER

$539 (three-pack)

Featuring the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, TP-Link's Deco X60 mesh Wi-Fi router offers speeds of up to 2,402Mbps on its 5GHz band and 574Mbps on its 2.4GHz band.

It also has "Basic Service Set Colouring" technology that detects and marks data frames from neighbours' Wi-Fi networks to minimise interference and prevent network slowdown.

Furthermore, its beam-forming technology detects devices' locations and concentrates Wi-Fi signals on them for optimal connectivity.

Brydge 10.2

IPAD KEYBOARD

$229

Designed to be used with Apple's seventh-generation iPad, the Brydge 10.2 is a Bluetooth iPad keyboard case forged out of a single piece of high-grade aluminium.

With the iPad attached to its patented hinge, the Brydge 10.2 allows viewing angles from zero to 180 degrees.

Its backlit keyboard - with three levels of brightness - has a top row of function keys, including iOSspecific functions such as screen brightness, Siri and quick look. Its rechargeable battery is supposed to last for a year.

